“Outrageous injustice.” This is how Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the decision of the German authorities to pay a monthly allowance of 375 euros only to those residents of besieged Leningrad who are of Jewish origin. In the future, such a division of the blockade “into two classes” is dangerous for the historical memory. How can Russia respond?

In 1941, almost three million people lived in Leningrad. Of these, more than 600 thousand died from hunger and disease during the blockade – and not only Jews. Among those who died from diphtheria was three-year-old Viktor Putin, the brother of President Vladimir Putin.

Will the president of Russia turn his hand to sign a decree, according to which a new monthly payment is introduced to the surviving blockades of Leningrad – but not to everyone, but exclusively, for example, of Russian or Armenian nationality? Will not turn. Therefore, in September 2021, in connection with the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Road of Life, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment of 50 thousand rubles to all Russian citizens who survived the blockade and have survived to this day.

But the Germans’ hand turned. And they do not see injustice in their actions.

Blockaders of different grades

“The legal position of Germany on this issue is that the topic of reparations, as a general compensation for military damage, was closed in 1953 with the refusal of the former USSR from further reparations from Germany,” says the spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger.

It’s really hard to argue with this – the obligatory payments (that is, not “I want” or “I consider it necessary”, but “I must”) really ended after the corresponding decision of Moscow and Berlin.

We cannot force Germany to pay – and formally it has the full right to pay those and as much to whom and how much it considers necessary.

Berlin could not say “I want to pay only to Jews, because they are Jews, and their lives are more important to us than the lives of Russians” (well, or more “especially” than Russians). In this case, the air would stink of the reincarnation of Nazism, from which Germany (by the way, still dividing countries into first-class and second-class, however, not according to race, but according to the degree of “democratization” and “liberalization” of their societies) is repudiating like a plague …

Therefore, Berlin, within the framework of its line of reasoning, began to adhere to the version not about the most important, but about the most affected people. “Individual payments to Jews who have been victims of racist-motivated persecution by the National Socialists should be considered separately,” Herr Burger continued.

“To our questions, what to do with everyone else, who also survived in inhuman conditions, they said:“ No, you understand, before the Jewish citizens, wherever they live, we are legally responsible due to the fact that there was the Holocaust , and the rest of the blockade of Leningrad were not subjected to the persecution of the Holocaust, “” – explained the position of Berlin, Sergei Lavrov.

The position is actually weak. The term “Holocaust” was introduced after the Second World War, and then Germany pursued a general policy of extermination of “non-Aryan peoples”. Including citizens of the Soviet Union.

Even the thoroughly Russophobic magazine Spiegel calls the blockade “targeted mass murder.” That is, an analogue of the Jewish Holocaust, only aimed not at representatives of a particular nationality, but at the inhabitants of a particular city who refused to surrender to the Nazis.

The horrors of how they survived the blockade can be read by anyone, for example, in the diaries of those who lived and died in the unbending city.

Shift attention

Then what explains Berlin’s position? Someone will say about the complex of the German people, which for several generations continues to repent for the Holocaust and pay off the bloody debt to the Jews with money. About self-flagellation, which does not allow the Germans to forget about that terrible crime against humanity.

Others see in this something the opposite – not self-flagellation for memory, but demonstrative self-flagellation for oblivion. Both among its citizens and among strangers.

“Focusing on the Holocaust is a way to obliterate a significant portion of sins before other nations. After the Second World War, the Germans chose the tactics of unprecedented repentance, and it bore fruit – the constantly repentant Germans were practically not blamed from the outside. The most indisputable was the genocide of the Jews, so they focused on it in the first place, well understanding that this topic will eventually displace from mass memory all other atrocities, even larger ones: for example, the extermination of Soviet prisoners of war in concentration camps, “the elder told the VZGLYAD newspaper Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, Research Fellow, IMEMO RAN.

In his opinion, another couple of decades will pass, and the Germans will convince everyone that their main sin was a crime against the Jews. “And the rest – in war as in war. And the Russians started it, being in collusion with Hitler, a little later than the Germans in September 1939, ”the expert says.

In this case, the Germans will sing in unison with many Eastern European governments who believe that the USSR entered the war on Hitler’s side in the second half of September 1939. Then Soviet troops entered Poland, which no longer had sovereignty, and returned Western Belarus and Western Ukraine to the Soviet Union, thereby pushing the border with German possessions hundreds of kilometers to the west. Perhaps thanks to this, Moscow was saved in 1941.

Take an example from Belarus

The question is ripe for how Russia should deal with this strategy of changing historical memory.

Apparently, one of the few available options is the path that the Belarusians have chosen.

A grandiose information campaign is being unfolded in Minsk to recognize the crimes of Nazi Germany against the Belarusian people as genocide, such as the Holocaust. The Belarusian special services, security forces, prosecutors are all focused on collecting and systematizing the evidence base.

Russia can do about the same. Promote the idea of ​​genocide not only of the Russian, but also of the Soviet people as a whole. The Nazis did not make much of a difference between a Kazakh, Russian, Armenian or Azeri – everyone who refused to betray their Motherland and did not serve Hitler were killed or sent to death in concentration camps.

This is the only way to protect the historical truth and the memory of departed ancestors from the egregious injustices that revisionists resort to. As explicit (like the Baltic states or Ukraine, where the SS fighters are now national heroes), and smart, like Germany.