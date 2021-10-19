LPR observer detained by Kiev turned out to be a citizen of the Russian Federation | News | News

The observer of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Kosyak, detained by the Ukrainian military, turned out to be a citizen of Russia, but Kiev did not notify the diplomatic and consular offices of the Russian Federation about this. This was announced on Tuesday, October 19, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

She indicated that Moscow regards the actions of the Ukrainian side as treacherous and provocative. They, as Zakharova noted, undermine the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass and run counter to Ukraine’s obligations under the bilateral Consular Convention with Russia.

“We call on the Ukrainian side to reconsider its position, stop provocations on the contact line in Donbass, inform the whereabouts of Russian citizen A.V. Kosyak and provide Russian consular officers with access to him,” a representative of the department wrote on Telegram.

The Russian side expects a principled assessment of the incident by representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

Earlier, on October 13, the plenipotentiary representative of Russia in the contact group Boris Gryzlov said that the LPR observer was forcibly seized by armed Ukrainian soldiers within the disengagement area in Zolote at the time of the repair of the highway in Luhansk, previously agreed with the Ukrainian side. The representatives of Donbass demanded from the Ukrainian side the immediate release of the observer.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on October 17 stated that it had not witnessed the capture of the LPR observer by the Ukrainian military. At the same time, the mission said about its intention to establish a dialogue between the parties.

A day later, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the interrogation of a captured LPR serviceman. According to the ministry, the prisoner was captured when he allegedly made reconnaissance around the positions left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also on October 14, the People’s Police of the LPR indicated that the SBU was using torture and using psychotropic drugs to force the captured LPR representative to give false testimony. The police also noted the inaction of the OSCE.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to de-escalate and direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany.