Lukashenka urged to “turn out the pockets of scoundrels” who profit from oxygen

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged officials to use their powers to “turn the pockets of scoundrels” who inflate oxygen prices and profit from human health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting on the epidemiological situation and measures taken to counter the spread of COVID-19, Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov complained about the rise in the price of oxygen and the repair of medical equipment.

“If you see that someone has put in his pocket, as you said, 500 thousand or 1 million rubles, then get it out. You have enough authority. Turn your pockets, ”Lukashenka replied.

He asked the officials “to get these scoundrels who profit from people’s health” as quickly as possible.

According to the state control, the cost of medical gas (oxygen) in different regions of the republic has increased from two to five times.

“Instead of chasing people for masks, this will be stopped from tomorrow. The police will free people. And get them each. And then we will reach the governors and specific people who should control it all there, ”Lukashenka concluded.

In addition, the President of Belarus announced his negative attitude to fines for lack of masks and to the announced police raids.

Earlier it was reported that the total number of cases of coronavirus in Belarus reached almost 572 thousand.