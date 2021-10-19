https://ria.ru/20211019/vaktsinatsiya-1755175622.html

Lukashenko opposes mandatory vaccination against COVID-19

Lukashenko opposed mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

Lukashenko opposes mandatory vaccination against COVID-19

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he opposes compulsory vaccination against the new coronavirus, although he generally supports the practice … RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

2021-10-19T12: 13

2021-10-19T12: 13

2021-10-19T13: 01

MINSK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he opposes compulsory vaccination against the new coronavirus, although he generally supports the practice of vaccinations in order to combat the spread of infection. – You need to be vaccinated. I was never against it. Otherwise, why did I negotiate with Putin so that we receive this “Sputnik” (Russian vaccine against COVID-19 – ed.), – Lukashenko said on Tuesday in Minsk at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country. The president’s words are quoted by his press service on the official website of the head of state. “I cannot prohibit vaccinating people, but you will not strain people either,” Lukashenka told officials. The head of state also spoke out against fines for non-observance of the mask regime and in public places of control measures with the involvement of the police to verify compliance with the requirements for wearing masks. Eli, they began to fine people. Who gave you the right to do this? Where, in what law is it written that you have the right to fine people? “- asked the president and drew attention to the fact that law enforcement officers have something to do on other issues that are directly in their area of ​​responsibility. coronavirus and whether quarantine was observed before coming to the president. Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich responded negatively, and the head of state confirmed that he never required officials to take tests, pre-self-isolate or put on masks when receiving the president. accepted. Although all over the world people do not come to the president without quarantine, I am not talking (already about that – ed.) Untested … I do not force anyone. This is your right … If a person is sick, the same Pinevich, for example, has messed up, he will never go to the president, “Lukashenko noted. According to him, the fight against the spread of infection should be by increasing the personal responsibility of people to others, and not by fines and coercion. “If you open the door to the president with your foot and walk in, why are you making fun of people?” They raised a storm all over the country. I think the governors heard us. And then I see, in Brest they have already started to fine, and already by force, with a knee on the chest, they are forced to vaccinate. I asked you not to allow this. We act ugly, and we force people to be perfect. No, it won’t work that way. Return to what we did in the first wave, “the head of state demanded. According to him,” everyone should dispose of their destiny as they see fit. ” In the republic. Polyclinics and hospitals have been switched to a mode of operation characteristic of an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus. The country introduced the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of social distance in public places. On October 18, the Ministry of Health of Belarus announced that it had decided to suspend the provision of routine medical care in polyclinics. According to the latest data. Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the pandemic in Belarus, 573 943 people have been registered with a positive test for COVID-19. 546 415 patients who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country, 4,417 patients with diagnosed coronavirus have died. About 2 thousand are registered in the republic every day of new cases of COVID-19, about 15 people die. In Belarus, more than 2.55 million people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 1.865 million received the full course of vaccination.

