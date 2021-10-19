LUKOIL made its largest placement on the London Stock Exchange :: Business :: RBC

LUKOIL conducted the largest bond placement in the company’s history on the London Stock Exchange

The placement took place in two tranches for 10 and 5.5 years. The company managed to borrow $ 2.3 billion in total

Russia’s largest private oil company, LUKOIL, has announced the placement of two tranches of $ 2.3 billion in Eurobonds listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement to RBC.

Denis Shulakov, First Vice President of Gazprombank, said that “this deal has become the largest placement of US dollar-denominated debt from Russia since the beginning of September. <...> In addition, this is the largest placement of PJSC Lukoil on the international capital markets, which, among other things, exceeded the volume of last year’s issue by $ 1.5 billion for 10 years, placed in April at a rate of 3.875%. “

In total, bonds for $ 1.15 billion were placed for 5.5 years, the second tranche for $ 1.15 billion – 10 years. The final yield was set at 2.80% and 3.60%, respectively.

About 80% of applications for LUKOIL’s Eurobonds came from international investors.