Maltsev’s supporter was given six years of strict regime. In court, he was in a wheelchair

detention of Maltsev's supporter

The Central District Military Court in Samara sentenced Sergei Ryzhov, a supporter of the Artpodgotovka movement, banned in Russia, to six years in a strict regime colony. He was accused of preparing a terrorist attack, the prosecutor demanded 10.5 years in prison for him. In the pre-trial detention center, Ryzhov received a fracture of the femoral neck, in the courtroom he was in a wheelchair.

The Artpodgotovka movement has been recognized in Russia as terrorist and extremist.

Four years ago, the founder of the movement, opposition video blogger Vyacheslav Maltsev, announced a “revolution” in Russia and announced that on November 5, 2017, a “referendum” would be held on the change of power in the country. At that time he himself was already abroad.

The authorities took Maltsev’s statement seriously – throughout Russia they began to detain and initiate criminal cases against his supporters. Some were accused of hooliganism, others – of illegal possession of weapons, and the most active – of participation in a terrorist community.

