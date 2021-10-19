Maltsev’s supporter was given six years of strict regime. In court, he was in a wheelchair

4 hours ago

The Central District Military Court in Samara sentenced Sergei Ryzhov, a supporter of the Artpodgotovka movement, banned in Russia, to six years in a strict regime colony. He was accused of preparing a terrorist attack, the prosecutor demanded 10.5 years in prison for him. In the pre-trial detention center, Ryzhov received a fracture of the femoral neck, in the courtroom he was in a wheelchair.

The Artpodgotovka movement has been recognized in Russia as terrorist and extremist.

Four years ago, the founder of the movement, opposition video blogger Vyacheslav Maltsev, announced a “revolution” in Russia and announced that on November 5, 2017, a “referendum” would be held on the change of power in the country. At that time he himself was already abroad.

The authorities took Maltsev’s statement seriously – throughout Russia they began to detain and initiate criminal cases against his supporters. Some were accused of hooliganism, others – of illegal possession of weapons, and the most active – of participation in a terrorist community.

As a result, the “revolution” did not happen, but the supporters of “Artpodgotovka” continue to be persecuted and imprisoned.

A resident of Saratov, Sergei Ryzhov, is one of those who came under criminal prosecution due to ties with Maltsev. FSB officers detained him on November 3, 2017 – two days before the declared “revolution”. During a search in the apartment of his friend, where he temporarily lived, they found a pistol, a TNT stick and bottles of fuel.

Ryzhov’s lawyer Svetlana Sidorkina told the human rights project OVD-Info (recognized in Russia as an organization performing the functions of a foreign agent) that FSB officers broke into the apartment, threw blankets over Ryzhov and his friend’s head, and allegedly then weapons appeared in the apartment.

Sidorkina confirms that biological traces of the accused were found on the pistol, but notes that Ryzhov is a pacifist and cannot shoot.

One way or another, the security officials did not have any complaints about the landlord. Ryzhov was charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosives, as well as preparation of explosions on November 4-5, 2017 in the center of Saratov.

Ryzhov’s acquaintance, Ilya Kozlyakov, a member of the regional council of the Saratov Yabloko, believes that he was “framed”: according to him, the activist was interested only in legal forms of political struggle, attended agreed rallies, participated in elections as an observer, commission member and candidate.

“Ryzhov wanted to change the political system in the country, but these were, rather, romantic thoughts. I don’t think they had anything more serious planned than just coming out of the fifth [ноября] to some area and demand the resignation of the authorities. Perhaps, to stay in this place for more than one day, maybe to put up tents and wait for the fulfillment of their demands, but no coup by force, “Kozlyakov said.

Almost four years before the verdict was passed, Ryzhov spent in a pre-trial detention center – first in the Moscow “Lefortovo”, and then in Samara.

In November 2019, he received a hip fracture (in his words, while playing sports), he was operated on only in May of this year. He now uses a wheelchair.

The FSB has repeatedly stated that Maltsev’s movement was created to destabilize the situation in the country and “organize a revolution in Russia.” On the eve and after the protest actions planned by the organization on November 5, 2017, participants in the movement were arrested in different cities of Russia.

A criminal case was opened against the leader of the movement under the article on public incitement to extremism. Maltsev left Russia in the summer of 2017, and in November 2018 announced that he had received political asylum in France.