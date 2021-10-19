Manta Network Privacy Project Powered by Polkadot Raises $ 5.5M

The Manta Network, a privacy-level project for the Polkadot ecosystem, has completed a new round of funding to continue scaling decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases by increasing blockchain privacy.

Announced Tuesday, Manta Network’s latest $ 5.5 million funding round included over 30 venture capital funds, including cryptocurrency hedge fund Coinfund and alternative investment firm Parafi Capital.

Other investors include Web 3 LongHash Ventures, CMS Holdings, Divergence, Spartan Group, Global Coin Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Zee Prime, and SNZ.

The funding has also attracted some of the industry’s prominent private investors from large cryptocurrency companies such as Digital Currency Group, Consensys, and Bitcoin.com. According to the announcement, the angel investors included SushiSwap 0xMaki’s semi-anonymous core contributor, Dragonfly Capital’s Kevin Hu, ParaFi’s general partner Santiago Santos, and others.

Founded in 2020, Manta Network is focused on creating a privacy-focused and interoperable blockchain protocol specifically for DeFi applications, with the goal of making DeFi truly private. The protocol uses zk-SNARK with Groth16 proofs, the same cryptographic technology implemented in the privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC).

According to CoinFund director Austin Barak, Manta is creating “one of the primary privacy primitives in DeFi.”

“Building on Substrate, which allows for dedicated, first-tier networks, Manta can build the privacy-preserving architecture of ZKSnark directly into the baseline and address several of the existing problems facing users today, such as launching and lack of privacy when transferring or managing a portfolio,” said he.

Earlier this year, the Manta Network completed a $ 1.1 million funding round led by Polychain Capital, which has been joined by major industry firms such as Alameda Research and Defiance Capital.