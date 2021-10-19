Mark Zuckerberg and his brave new world – very soon

“One of our top priorities is finding highly qualified engineers.” Joint statement by the two Facebook vice presidents on investing in European tech talent. This very investment will consist in the creation of ten thousand new jobs in the EU countries. This is the number of employees the company expects to attract in the next five years.

An army of developers is said to be needed to create the so-called meta-universe. The idea was previously announced by Mark Zuckerberg, who planned to create his own virtual world in 3D. The new digital space should become a full-fledged replacement for real life.

At the same time, they are guided precisely by Europe, as leaders in the implementation of humanistic values, such as “freedom of expression or human rights.” Sounds ridiculous given what Facebook’s policy is in this regard.

So, as Senator Alexei Pushkov reasonably noted, there is no doubt that this brave new world will be “tightly controlled by the meta-Zuckerberg based on the rules of the meta-community, which will in fact be the rules of the new meta-dictatorship.”

So, you are at home and at work at the same time, in the guise of a caringly tuned ideal avatar. You communicate with colleagues who are also digital. But now the meeting is over, the avatar goes for a walk on the endless Internet. Wanted – went to the virtual sea. Wanted – made a test drive on a car that a well-known brand is trying so diligently to sell to you.

Sounds like fantasy. And so far it is. But, apparently, Facebook has ideas on how to glue together a single boundless digital utopia from the elements of the world wide web.

“The connectedness and totality of this internet is currently not available due to those limitations in terms of connectivity, in terms of the variety of content that is now, in terms of the variety of devices. What Mark is talking about is connected space. , it is necessary to move towards standardization, unification of technologies “, – says Yuri Slatin, head of the virtual and augmented reality studio LikeVR.

But will it be a utopia or is it a dystopia? Facebook’s “fully immersive” meta-universe will obviously exist solely by the rules of Facebook itself – a company with a rather peculiar idea of ​​freedom of speech and pluralism of opinion.

For example, now in the social network of the same name, the user is prohibited from making hostile statements and threats against a person or a group of people. Question: what is considered a threat? You can get banned from Facebook by calling someone illiterate. And not so long ago, the social network briefly blocked the account of the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin. We will remind, he asked Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, not to teach our country about democracy. It turns out that you can’t do that.

At the same time, the people who stormed the American Capitol after the elections in the States can only be scolded. The slightest hint of support – and you fly to the ban, as happened with Donald Trump. But for incitement to illegal actions in Russia they are not banned.

In the same way, for some reason, they do not take accounts from Ukrainian neo-Nazis who post fascist symbols on their pages. Presumably, the future meta-universe will inherit the principles of Facebook morality.

“Now we are already seeing attempts at how Facebook monopolizes the Internet. Most likely, behind them is the US Democratic Party and the so-called” Deep State. “Those who really invest in the new world. In the economy of social platforms, which should, in their opinion , to replace the real economy, “believes Alexander Losev, a member of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy.

There are questions for technology and psychologists. We are offered to create an avatar – in fact, a new personality. And it is unlikely that someone will recreate in it excess weight, flaws in appearance. No, the avatar will be perfect. And he will live among other such ideal alter egos. Who wants to return to the real world?

“Having received a lot of pleasant, comfortable positive emotions from life in virtual space, we may not want to return to real life. This split personality for many people may already be an unbearable burden. even schizophrenia. And someone, perhaps, will have thoughts of suicide, “warns Andrei Zberovsky, psychologist, doctor of cultural studies.

And one more thing: if the meta-universe becomes a massive and successful project, a huge amount of personal information will fall on Facebook’s servers – preferences, avatars, combined data from various services. But this is an unreliable storage. Just a month ago, hackers again managed to steal personal data and phone numbers of users. The catch turned out to be huge – one and a half billion records.