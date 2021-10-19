Meeting with Putin: Gamble was shameless

It is clear that the questions prepared for the American journalist Hadley Gamble deliberately went beyond the topic of gas. The American, I must say, rather shamelessly, without regard to what is happening in the United States itself, pushed Putin about the lack of freedom in Russia. The President responded with the example of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

– I can hardly find countries in which the media are actually financed from state sources and take such an irreconcilable stance towards the authorities, like ours, which is hard for me to imagine. Gazprom is financing one of our radio stations. She takes extreme positions on any issue. And every second person has a foreign passport or a residence permit there. Works. Nothing. Everything is in order, – said the head of the Russian state.

– Can you assure us that Mr. Muratov will not be declared a foreign agent, as he fears?

– If he does not violate Russian law and does not give a reason to be declared as a foreign agent, then this will not happen. And if he hides behind the Nobel Prize as a shield in order to do what violates Russian law, then he will do it deliberately in order to attract attention to himself or for other reasons. Regardless of any merit, everyone should clearly and clearly understand: it is necessary to comply with Russian laws.

The traditional question about Navalny was also raised.

– Does Russia really have a “fifth column” headed by Alexei Navalny? Does she really bother you that much? What worries you so much about the opposition that you are sending them all to jail?

– If you look at the street protests, you will understand that not everyone is in prison. People are working. Those who do not violate the relevant laws. As for the defendants you mentioned, they are generally held in places of imprisonment not for political activity, but for criminal offenses, including against foreign entrepreneurs working in Russia. And more than once. Moreover, they were repeatedly forgiven for their violations of the law.

But questions of this kind were nevertheless working off the obligatory short program on the part of the presenter. It is clear that the topics, so to speak, material Europe, for example, are much more worried about, because the general frost is coming, and gas – yok.