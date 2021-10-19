Men Cry Too: 10 Great Movies That Prove It Eloquently | Cinema

The film tells about a weak-minded young man who, unexpectedly for himself and others, has reached incredible heights. He involuntarily becomes a participant in historically significant events and his own success, but it seems that he does not pay attention to them, instead concentrating on his beloved people and simple emotions.

The image of Forrest develops for the viewer at the last moment – when he sees the hero crying at Jenny’s grave. He tells her how smart their child is growing and so proves that emotional development is higher than intellectual.

If anyone managed to not let a tear at this moment, then he will have this opportunity again a little later – when Forrest says that he will not read his son’s letter addressed to Jenny.

“The Pursuit of Happiness” is a film about the life of a real businessman, Chris Gardner, who has gone from a homeless single father to the owner of his own multimillion-dollar business. The film managed to do the unimaginable – to show the world of stock brokers emotionally rich. In this climactic scene, Chris learns that he got a job, which was his last hope for a decent life. This scene provides an opportunity for both the hero and the audience to finally relax after the tense events.

Will Smith is known for his ability to believably cry on screen, and here he portrays not only tears, but also a touching attempt to hold them back.

McConaughey is a master of crying actors. Even this scene of his hero’s tears is not the only one in Interstellar. Former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper is forced to leave the endangered Earth in order to save her. Leaving home and family, he can not hold back tears, he is bitter from parting with his daughter Murph. Already in space, returning from a planet where an hour is equal to seven Earth years, Cooper is forced to watch the messages of grown children – they have lived without him for 23 years. McConaughey, for four minutes, he cries with all his body, not trying to embellish the emotion.

The actor has already done this in the movie “Dallas Buyers Club”, where his hero burst into tears in the car.

This crying scene is unexpected, as is the entire debut film of Sam Mendes. Lester Burnham, 43, is slipping into a midlife crisis – in his case, it is expressed in sexual fantasies about his daughter’s school friend and being fired from work. Next door is the family of the tyrannical Colonel Frank Fitts, who physically and mentally mocks his wife and teenage son.

Suspecting the latter in a sexual relationship with Lester, Fitts comes to a neighbor and begins to sob on his shoulder, and later even reaches for a kiss. Frank’s lively emotions conflict with previously shown scenes of violence in his performance, leaving the viewer in confusion.

Seventeen-year-old Elio falls in love with Oliver, a student of his father who spends the summer with them. This growing up film asks how to deal with the uncomfortable sides of life. Elio falls in love with an inaccessible person, awkwardly experiments with peaches, experiences parting, and finds the answer towards the end of the picture. The boy’s father, in theory, explains that life should not be avoided, and Elio, in practice, demonstrates the learned wisdom – crying by the fireplace, not turning away from the camera.

According to Timothy Chalamet, the seven-minute authentic scene was filmed due to the fact that there was no one around and the actor could afford to get lost in emotions.

The painting is based on the memoirs of Vladislav Shulman, a Polish pianist from a Jewish family. In 1940, he and his family find themselves in the Warsaw ghetto. From being sent to a concentration camp, where certain death awaits him, Shulman is saved at the last moment by an acquaintance from the “Jewish police”. Depressed, he walks through the deserted, corpse-covered ghetto with the understanding that his entire family will soon be dead.

Adrian Brody took extraordinary measures to prepare for the role – he lost 13 kilograms, broke up with his girlfriend and gave up housing. At the 2003 Academy Awards, 29-year-old Brody became the youngest ever to win Best Actor in History.

The main character of the film, Brandon, is a sex addict. His whole day, one way or another, is built around satisfying this basic need – on his own, or by contacting women on call. The main problem of the hero is that he does not know how to approach the only girl who really interests him. His sister Sissy also has problems in romantic communication, but, on the contrary, she craves emotional closeness so much that she scares away all applicants. Obviously, behind the scenes, the characters went through some kind of creepy story: “We are not bad people, we just came from a bad place.”

In the final scene, Brandon collapses in the street and cries. This crying is not perceived as clearing the accumulated emotions, but rather, it opens the door to more difficult feelings.

Will Hunting is a mathematical genius with a unique memory. The guy works as a janitor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one day he solves a problem left on the board, over which the professors have been struggling for two years. But on the way to the success of Will in the academic environment are his psychological problems, from which a sharp mind does not save. He is forced to deal with them during psychotherapy sessions with Sean Maguire. They are not like the typical doctor-patient pair and end up helping each other.

In this scene, Will finally lowers his defense mechanisms and allows himself to sob in the hands of Sean, who repeats the cherished “it’s not your fault.”

The main character, Frank Mackey, visits his dying father. Years ago, Earl left his son and wife with cancer and is now, ironically, on the verge of dying from a tumor. Frank in anger declares, “I will not cry for you. You can already die, and I hope you are suffering a lot “, but gradually softens and soon uncontrollably cries and begs his father:” Don’t go, you moron. “

In this crying scene, many feelings are mixed – Frank is angry with his father, but at the same time longs for answers and a chance for forgiveness that will go with him. Director Paul Thomas Anderson calls Magnolia the best movie of his career, and Cruise’s amazing performance is most likely one of the reasons.

Student Andrew Niemann finds himself in the Terence Fletcher Orchestra, in which he has long dreamed of participating, but his idol turns out to be not the most patient teacher. In this scene, the maestro is showing a psychological abuse class. He first gives the victim a chance to relax and in a friendly tone asks Andrew to play “as best you can.” But Fletcher quickly loses his temper at the wrong pace and lets out a tirade of ridicule. The degree of bullying rises sharply and dramatically – the teacher punches Andrew in the face and starts personal insults until he starts crying.