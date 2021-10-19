Michael Caine and Johnny Depp will receive special awards in Karlovy Vary :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The organizers of the Karlovy Vary film screening followed the example of their colleagues from Spain: on Monday, August 9, it became known that Depp would receive a special award at the San Sebastian festival

At the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, awards will be presented to Michael Caine and Johnny Depp, Variety reports.

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine will be a special guest of the festival and will be awarded the Crystal Globe at the opening ceremony for his outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema.

Kane will present the comedy-drama Bestseller, Lina Rossler’s directorial debut. The actor will play the role of a capricious writer who has long buried his talent at the bottom of the bottle.

Johnny Depp will also receive special honors. Karlovy Vary will show the films “One More Each With Shane McGowan” and “The Great”, in which Depp acted as an actor and producer.

“It is an incredible honor for us to welcome the icon of modern cinema to the festival,” said KVIFF executive director Christoph Mucha and festival art director Karel Osh.

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will take place on 20–28 August.

58-year-old Johnny Depp has received numerous awards and prizes for his film roles: Sweeney Todd, Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Golden Globe), Pirates of the Caribbean (Actors Guild Award). The artist was nominated three times for an Oscar and twice for a BAFTA.

88-year-old Michael Caine became famous as a supporting role, which was twice awarded “Oscars” (“Hannah and Her Sisters”, “The Rules of Winemakers”). To the general public, Kane is known primarily for his roles in the films of Christopher Nolan: Interstellar, The Prestige, The Beginning, The Dark Knight, Argument.