Microsoft dissuaded Gates from “inappropriate” letters to a subordinate back in 2008

The Microsoft board of directors was aware of Bill Gates’ inappropriate communication with employees long before one of them revealed her romance with a billionaire in 2019, The Wall Street Journal found out.

Sources of the publication said that back in 2008, Microsoft chief lawyer Brad Smith and HR director Lisa Brummel learned that Gates wrote inappropriate letters to a middle-level employee. In these letters, the billionaire, who at that time was married, flirted and invited her to meet outside of work, describes the WSJ. Information about these letters to the publication was confirmed by Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw. “Despite the flirting, they were not overtly sexual, but were considered inappropriate,” he said.

Upon learning of the letters, Smith and Brummell personally met with Gates and asked to stop the correspondence, writes WSJ. Gates himself did not deny anything, agreed that his letters were “a bad idea” and promised to stop, the newspaper’s sources told.

Smith and Brummel, for their part, briefed the board members on the conversation. The company’s management discussed this issue, but concluded that no action was required, since there was no physical interaction between Gates and his subordinate, the newspaper writes. Shortly after the correspondence became known, Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s operational management. The employee did not file a complaint against him, Shaw said.

A spokeswoman for Gates, responding to a request from the WSJ, called these allegations “processed rumors from sources that have no direct information” and in some cases have a conflict of interest.

Gates was the CEO of Microsoft until 2000, was on the staff of the company until 2008 and chaired its board of directors until 2014. In March 2020, he resigned from Microsoft’s board of directors. In May 2021, he and his wife Melinda filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. They officially divorced in August. After the divorce, Melinda French Gates, who received part of her ex-husband’s assets, entered the ranking of the richest women in the United States for the first time: her fortune is now estimated at at least $ 6.3 billion. richest Americans.

In May, the WSJ reported that the board of directors was reviewing a letter from a Microsoft employee claiming that she had previously had an intimate relationship with Gates. A Microsoft spokesman noted that the relationship between them began in 2002, but the company did not know about it until 2019.

A spokeswoman for Gates told the publication that it is about his romance almost 20 years ago, which ended peacefully, and the check of the board of directors did not play any role in the departure of the billionaire from Microsoft.