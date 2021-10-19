Microsoft hangs up in Transneft – Kommersant newspaper No. 190 (7152) dated 19.10.2021

The Ministry of Finance has banned Transneft from purchasing Microsoft software for 600.9 million rubles. This happened after the complaint of the Competence Center for Import Substitution in the Field of Information and Communication Technologies (TsKIKT), which noted that Transneft still does not use domestic software at all and did not agree on a plan for import substitution. The corporation assures that they did not plan to introduce new Microsoft products, but purchased technical support for already working solutions.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Science Maksut Shadayev wrote a letter to the President of PJSC Transneft Nikolai Tokarev about the inadmissibility of the purchase by the state company of Microsoft software for 600.9 million rubles, the press service of the ministry told Kommersant. The TsKIKT drew attention to this purchase in a letter to the Ministry of Digital Science dated October 13 (available from Kommersant). It says that the terms of the purchase exclude the purchase of other software, except for Microsoft, and “the purchase will exacerbate the gap between the company’s plan for import substitution and the real situation.”

TsKIKT was created in 2016 to solve the problems of import substitution in the IT field. According to a government decree adopted in 2015, state customers must first of all purchase products from the register of Russian software, and in the absence of a complete analogue, justify the impossibility of observing the ban on foreign software.

In Transneft, domestic software is not used at all, while in accordance with the plan agreed by TsKIKT in 2019, in 2021 the company was supposed to implement from 30% to 80% of domestic software, depending on its category, the letter says. In addition, Transneft did not agree on a digital transformation strategy and an import substitution plan until 2024: on October 18, the document was sent back for revision. “In addition to import substitution, questions arose regarding the lack of electronic interaction with contractors and transparent access to information on oil transportation,” said Ilya Massukh, director of the TsKIKT.

Microsoft’s purchase is not aimed at purchasing new software, but at providing technical support for operating systems that are already in operation for installing security updates and fixing errors in operation, Transneft explained to Kommersant.

The company has conducted an additional analysis of the need for Microsoft software; it has been reduced several times compared to the previous purchase, Transneft said. They added that the company is planning a “systemic transition to the predominant use of Russian software” and has organized testing of the compatibility of domestic systems with existing ones from Microsoft.

TsKIKT proposed to prohibit Transneft from purchasing any foreign software until 2024 and oblige it to comply with the procedure for justifying the impossibility of purchasing domestic software. A similar measure is in the second package of measures to support the IT industry, approved by the government on September 14. “We are talking about organizing an external audit of purchases of state-owned companies, since today the justification for the impossibility of observing the ban on the purchase of foreign software is controlled only within the companies,” says Ilya Massukh.

The rationale for the purchase of Microsoft products presented by Transneft caused a strong resonance among vendors, in particular, because the Russian software from the register was called “uncompetitive” in functional, technical and operational characteristics, said Renat Lashin, executive director of ARPP Otechestvenny Soft.

However, the state-owned company subsequently replaced these epithets with the “incompatibility” of Russian solutions with the systems used by Microsoft, he said.

The main mechanism for regulating import substitution in state-owned companies is government directives, and in government agencies – the national procurement regime under the law “on the contract system”, notes the executive director of the Cyberprotect company Elena Bocherova. “Controversial purchases of foreign software are both here and there, it would be right to bring the rules to a common denominator,” she said. But it would be necessary to add openness to the plans for the digital transformation of state-owned companies, the expert adds: it is difficult for developers to assess the progress of their implementation and take into account in the development of products.

