Middleton, Kidman and other stars who regularly use Botox: expert opinion

Which of the stars uses botox: an expert opinion

“I can tell right away that all of the above ladies use botulinum toxin. If you look at the photographs, you can see that they all have smooth foreheads, rather limited facial expressions. Pay special attention to Nicole Kidman, she has a very specific look, eyes, she definitely uses botulinum toxin, it changes her look a little. A professional can tell where to pierce botulinum toxin and where not, especially fresh. The Princess of Wales also has a specific look, Evelina Bledans, Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman – they all use botulinum toxin. Most of the famous media personalities use it, now there are few of those who do not inject.

Is Botox harmful? I will say this: despite the fact that botulinum toxin paralyzes muscles, the drug is not harmful, it acts locally on a specific muscle and the dosage of botulinum toxin there is so small that it does not have any systemic effect on the body as a whole. Although there are many theories and speculations that, for example, in women who inject botulinum toxin, brain activity decreases, but this is all a myth.

Botox lasts 4 to 6 months, according to the manufacturer. And if we talk about dysport (also a popular drug), then from 3 to 5 months. Accordingly, botulinum toxin can be injected 2-3 times a year. More often it makes no sense, because even with very active facial expressions, the effect of botulinum toxin should be maintained for up to 3 months. “