The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said that coal reserves at thermal power plants of the state-owned company “Centrenergo” will be enough for about one to two weeks. It is reported by TASS…

At the Zmeevskaya TPP there are currently 9.4 thousand tons of gas coal, which will be enough for five days of the station’s operation, at Uglegorskaya TPP – 16.7 thousand tons of gas coal, which will be enough for six days of the station’s operation, the department noted. Tripolskaya TPP has 29.8 thousand tons of gas coal, designed for 14 days of operation.

Formerly the Ukrainian political party “Batkivshchyna” demanded the introduction of a state of emergency in the energy sector against the backdrop of a critical situation with gas reserves. Increased tariffs for housing and communal services are also mentioned as one of the reasons.

According to the transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which is valid until the end of 2024, Gazprom is obliged to pump through the territory of Ukraine 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion in the next four.