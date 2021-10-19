https://ria.ru/20211018/ekstremizm-1755091213.html

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus published a list of extremist groups

2021-10-18T18: 43

MINSK, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus published on its website a list of extremist groups, it includes a website with a list of opposition chats and the opposition initiative “Labor Movement.” involved in extremist activities. The document, which came into force on October 15, created the legal conditions for the recognition of groups of citizens carrying out extremist activities, including through social networks and messengers, as extremist formations. The creators, organizers and participants of extremist formations will be prosecuted. “The list of formations recognized as extremist is posted on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs … The first in this list are a group of citizens united through the website” Dze.chat “. of its activities was adopted on October 18, 2021 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, “the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a message on the Telegram channel. ) “. After the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, mass opposition protests took place in the country, for the suppression of which the security forces, including used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, and an attempted terrorist attack.

