Miss Ukraine responded to criticism due to the use of the Russian language :: Society :: RBC

Anna Neplyakh

(Photo: neplyah / Instagram)



The winner of the Ukrainian contest “Miss Ukraine Universe – 2021” Anna Neplyakh responded to criticism in her address because of the use of the Russian language on social networks. A video footage from her Instagram Stories was posted by ICTV Facts. News ”in the YouTube channel.

“Over the past 24 hours I have received a million accusations that I write posts and speak Russian on my blog, where 90% of the audience is Russian, because I don’t know Ukrainian,” Neplyakh said in Ukrainian.

According to her, she has the right to use the language that she wants, and is also able to “learn her native language in a day” and communicate in it “cleanly and well”. “I, like a person who grew up in a Russian-speaking family in a city where 90 percent [жителей] speak Russian, I deserve respect and to express myself in the language that suits me, ”Neplyakh stressed.

Clashes between Medvedchuk’s supporters and nationalists in Kiev



A 27-year-old girl from the city of Dnipro won the title “Miss Ukraine Universe – 2021” on October 15. She will represent Ukraine at the Miss Universe 2021 contest.