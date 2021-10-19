Miss Ukraine responded to criticism of nationalists in her address because of the Russian language – Gazeta.Ru

The winner of the Ukrainian contest “Miss Universe” Anna Neplyakh responded to criticism of the nationalists in her address because of the use of the Russian language on social networks. The corresponding video appeared in the “story” on her page in Instagram…

“Over the past day, I received a million accusations that I write posts and speak Russian on my blog, where 90% of the audience is Russian, because I don’t know Ukrainian,” said the native of Dnipro in Ukrainian.

She drew attention to the fact that in this video she communicates in Ukrainian, which demonstrates how “you can learn your native language in a day” and speak “purely and well”.

Neplyakh stressed that as a person who grew up in a Russian-speaking family in a city where 90% of the population speaks Russian, she deserves respect and to express herself in a language that is convenient for herself.

Since 2019, Ukraine has had a law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language”, which provides for the use of exclusively the Ukrainian language in almost all spheres of life.

Formerly coordinator of the All-Ukrainian Council of Russian Compatriots (VKSORS) Evgeniy Baklanov statedthat in a number of countries there has been a deliberate escalation of Russophobia, the ousting of the Russian language from a number of spheres of public life of citizens, including educational.