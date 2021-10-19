https://ria.ru/20211019/yazyk-1755132881.html
Ukrainian beauty put radicals in their place
“Miss Ukraine” sharply responded to criticism because of the Russian language – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
Ukrainian beauty put radicals in their place
The winner of the Ukrainian contest “Miss Universe” Anna Neplyakh reacted to the criticism in her address because of the use of the Russian language in communication. Video from … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The winner of the Ukrainian contest “Miss Universe” Anna Neplyakh reacted to the criticism in her address because of the use of the Russian language in communication. The video from the Instagram stories of the model was published by the ICTV channel. A girl from the city of Dnipro won the title “Miss Ukraine Universe – 2021” on October 15. As Ukrainian media reported, after winning the competition, local activists began to criticize the girl on social networks for using the Russian language in her blogs. , I write posts and speak Russian, because I don’t know Ukrainian, “Neplyakh said in Ukrainian. She noted that in this video she speaks Ukrainian, which shows how” you can learn your native language in a day “and speak” purely and good. “” I also want to emphasize that as a person who grew up in a Russian-speaking family in a city where 90% speak Russian, I deserve respect and to express myself in the language that suits me. Thank you for your understanding. ” She added. Since 2019, Ukraine has a law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language”, which provides for the use of exclusively the national language in almost all spheres of life. Domestic conflicts over this issue regularly occur in the country.
“Miss Ukraine” sharply responded to criticism because of the Russian language
“Over the past day, I received a million accusations that I write posts and speak Russian on my blog, where 90% of the audience is Russian, because I do not know Ukrainian,” Neplyakh said in Ukrainian.
She noted that in this video she speaks Ukrainian, which shows how “you can learn your native language in a day” and speak “cleanly and well.”
“I also want to emphasize that as a person who grew up in a Russian-speaking family in a city where 90% speak Russian, I deserve respect and to express myself in the language that suits me. Thank you for your understanding,” she added …
Since 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language” has been in force in Ukraine, which provides for the use of exclusively the national language in almost all spheres of life. Domestic conflicts over this issue regularly occur in the country.
