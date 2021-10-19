Miss Ukraine Universe explained why she speaks Russian – InoTV

21:02 Zelensky called the United States the main partner of Ukraine in the field of security Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that Washington is Kiev’s main defense and security partner. This is stated on the official website of the office of the President of Ukraine.

21:02 Pereira – about the game against Spartak: it will be a key match Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira shared his expectations from the match of the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage against Spartak.

20:57 Economist Maslennikov spoke about de-dollarization Leading expert of the Center for Political Technologies, economist Nikita Maslennikov spoke about de-dollarization.

20:52 Usman Nurmagomedov says he hasn’t thought about the Bellator championship yet Russian mixed martial arts fighter Usman Nurmagomedov spoke about the prospect of winning the championship belt at Bellator.

20:49 Rogers said he intends to beat Spartak in Moscow Leicester England head coach Brendan Rogers shared his expectations from the match of the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage against Spartak Moscow.

20:46 Yalta International Economic Forum postponed to 2022 due to coronavirus The VI Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF), scheduled for November 4-6, has been postponed to 2022 due to the difficult situation with the coronavirus. This was stated by the head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov.

20:44 Supply in the rental market for elite cottages in the Moscow region decreased by 12% in the third quarter The volume of supply on the high-budget cottage rental market in the Moscow Region decreased by 12% in the third quarter of 2021.

20:43 Opor Rossii commented on plans to prepare new business support measures Pavel Sigal, First Vice President of Opora Rossii, commented on plans to prepare new measures to support business in the country.

20:35 Russian tennis player Donskoy completed his performance at the Kremlin Cup Russian Yevgeny Donskoy was unable to break into the second round of the Kremlin Cup in tennis.

20:34 Usman Nurmagomedov: I don’t have in my head that I can lose to someone Russian Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov spoke about the comparison with former Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

20:33 A multifunctional complex “My Social Center” will be opened on Dmitrovskoe highway in Moscow A multifunctional complex “My Social Center” will be opened on Dmitrovskoye Highway in Moscow.

20:31 Blinken discussed Iran with the head of the IAEA US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, during which they discussed Iran.

20:26 Cuban authorities will cancel quarantine for foreigners when entering the country from November 7 Cuba will abolish the requirement for foreign travelers to undergo mandatory quarantine in hotels after entering the country on November 7. This was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic.

20:26 Usman Nurmagomedov said he wanted to fight in Moscow Usman Nurmagomedov spoke about the feelings before the fight with Patrick Pietila at the Bellator 269 tournament in Moscow.

20:25 Wedge received more than 550 thousand tourists in 2021 Klin near Moscow has received more than 550 thousand tourists since the beginning of 2021.

20:19 Semi-finalist of “Leaders of Russia” appointed as the Minister of Digital Development of Karachay-Cherkessia Semifinalist of the third season of the Leaders of Russia competition Valery Medovy has been appointed Minister of Digital Development of Karachay-Cherkessia.

20:19 Minakov: I want to return the Bellator champion belt Former Bellator Heavyweight Champion Vitaly Minakov has announced his intention to fight for the title again.

20:19 In Crimea and Sevastopol, 129 crimes of past years have been solved since the beginning of the year In Crimea and Sevastopol, 129 crimes of past years have been solved since the beginning of 2021, said Olga Postnova, senior assistant to the head of the regional Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee.

20:18 A special prize “Golden Mask” will be awarded in Moscow On October 24, the Golden Mask special award ceremony will take place in the cinema and concert hall of the President-Hotel in Moscow. The award recognizes “outstanding contribution to the development of the performing arts.”

20:17 Doctor Astafieva told how to maintain health during autumn temperature drops Physician-therapist, psychologist Marina Astafieva told how to maintain health during autumn temperature drops.

20:12 In the Chelyabinsk region, almost 60 thousand people have applied for the “Pushkin card” In the Chelyabinsk Region, from September to mid-October, about 58 thousand people applied for the Pushkin Card.

20:12 An exhibition of works by Italian futurists opens in Moscow An exhibition of works by Italian futurists has opened at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.

20:11 In Mari El, medical organizations suspend the provision of routine care to patients Medical organizations in Mari El are suspending the provision of routine care to patients due to the situation with coronavirus in the region.

20:11 Nutritionist Zaletova gave recommendations on the use of sweets Dietitian, nutritionist, nutritional support specialist Tatyana Zaletova gave recommendations on the use of sweets.

20:10 Interpolitex exhibition opened in Moscow The Interpolitex exhibition has opened in Moscow, where the latest developments in the field of security are presented.

20:10 Analyst Milchakova gave a forecast for the ruble exchange rate Natalya Milchakova, Deputy Head of IAC Alpari, gave a forecast for the ruble exchange rate.

20:09 In the Moscow region, air ambulance has helped 528 patients since the beginning of the year In the Moscow region, air ambulance has helped 528 patients since the beginning of 2021. Among them there are 318 children.

20:07 School holidays extended in Adygea due to COVID-19 The head of Adygea, Murat Kumpilov, held a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. The meeting participants discussed issues related to the spread of COVID-19.

20:06 Immunologist spoke about influenza and coronavirus vaccination Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok spoke about influenza and coronavirus vaccination.

20:04 Minakov said he was not going to end his career Former Bellator heavyweight champion Russian mixed martial arts fighter Vitaly Minakov said that he was not going to end his career yet.

20:04 In the Samara region, 921 cases of COVID-19 confirmed per day In the Samara region, 921 cases of coronavirus were confirmed per day.

20:02 Azerbaijan, mediated by Russia, freed five Armenian prisoners The Azerbaijani authorities released five Armenian prisoners through the mediation of Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the prisoners were taken to Yerevan on a Russian plane.

20:01 Sevastopol commented on the situation with COVID-19 Over the past day, 301 cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 were registered in Sevastopol.

20:00 In the Nizhny Novgorod region, 715 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day In the Nizhny Novgorod region, 715 cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 were detected per day. 575 residents were discharged.

19:59 Minakov told in what form he is before the first fight in two years Russian mixed martial arts fighter Vitaly Minakov shared his expectations from the fight with American Said Souma.

19:58 Yulia Peresild spoke about communication with foreign astronauts on the ISS Actress Julia Peresild spoke about communication with foreign astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

19:50 Fedor Emelianenko told why he chose Johnson Fyodor Emelianenko, a legendary mixed-style fighter, explained the reasons for Tim Johnson’s choice of opponents in the Bellator 269 tournament.

19:49 In the United States commented on the launch of a ballistic missile of the DPRK US special envoy for the DPRK Sun Kim said that the American side condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

19:47 Emelianenko explained why he did not choose dos Santos or Werdum as rivals The legendary Russian mixed martial arts fighter Fedor Emelianenko explained why, when choosing an opponent, he did not opt ​​for the former champions of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Verdume.

19:45 Deripaska’s spokesman commented on the FBI searches in the houses of his relatives The FBI is indeed conducting searches in the homes of the relatives of the Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, they are carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. This was reported by the representative of the businessman Larisa Belyaeva.

19:43 Ukraine announced the unique experience of the army in the fight against Russian aggression The Ukrainian army has unique experience in fighting Russian aggression. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran.

19:43 Fedor Emelianenko spoke about the mood before the fight with Johnson Legendary mixed fighter Fedor Emelianenko shared his opinion on his current physical form.

19:41 Greece, Cyprus and Egypt signed a memorandum on the connection of their energy systems Greece, Cyprus and Egypt signed a memorandum on the connection of their energy systems. This is stated in a joint statement following the summit of the heads of the three states.

19:33 Tokov spoke about friendly relations with his future rival Russian mixed martial arts fighter Anatoly Tokov said that he is friends with his future rival, the representative of Tajikistan, Sharaf Davlatmurodov.

19:31 The house in Washington where the FBI is searching is owned by an American company. The mansion in Washington, where the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers are currently located, is owned by Hestia International LLC.

19:26 The State Duma commented on the idea of ​​declaring non-working days from October 30 First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Fedot Tumusov commented on the proposal of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to ask President Vladimir Putin to declare non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 due to the situation with the coronavirus.

19:26 Traktor interrupted a streak of eight victories in the KHL Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” outplayed Chelyabinsk “Traktor” in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match.

19:25 Employers in Moscow were reminded of fines for non-compliance with the requirement to transfer to a remote location In Moscow, employers who do not fulfill the requirements for transferring employees to remote work from October 25 will be held administratively liable. This is stated in the decree of the mayor of Moscow.

19:22 Demidov’s mansion will be restored in the center of St. Petersburg In the center of St. Petersburg, the mansion of P.N. Demidov.