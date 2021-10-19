Moldova faced problems – Newspaper Kommersant No. 191 (7153) from 20.10.2021

Panic gripped Moldova due to the absence of a contract with Gazprom and confidence that the energy crisis would not hit the country in cold weather. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Kulminsky is flying to Moscow to solve the problem – he will hold talks with the Deputy Head of the Kremlin Administration Dmitry Kozak. If the gas issue becomes a Kremlin issue, it means that not only energy is being discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Vladislav Kulminsky will arrive in Moscow on October 20, and the next day he will be received at Staraya Square by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak. The visit was being prepared urgently. Even last week, according to Kommersant’s information, the parties discussed the possibility of Mr. Kozak’s visit to Chisinau. But the trip was canceled due to a discrepancy between the schedules of the Kremlin official and the president of the republic, Maya Sandu, with whom Dmitry Kozak hoped to meet. As a result, the parties agreed to hold negotiations on Russian territory.

Vladislav Kulminsky in the Moldovan government oversees the topic of the Transnistrian settlement, and gas is not quite his or not at all his profile. At the same time, he is almost the only top Moldovan official who managed to establish contacts in various Russian state structures – from the Federation Council to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential administration. In addition, the topic of Transnistria has not been removed from the Russian-Moldovan agenda for all three decades that this unresolved conflict on the Dniester has lasted.

The unrecognized Transnistrian Republic, however, is directly related to the unsolved gas problem.

If there is no contract with Moldova, then this pro-Russian region, not controlled by Chisinau and sponsored by Moscow, will also face problems: it is supplied with fuel from the same pipe.

In addition, the powerful Moldavskaya GRES (2.5 GW, belongs to Inter RAO), which supplies electricity not only to the left bank of the Dniester, but in general to the whole of Moldova, runs on gas. Although two of the four power units currently in operation have been converted to coal, its reserves are not too large.

The impending energy crisis is the main topic of this autumn in Moldova. The long-term gas contract between Gazprom and Moldovagaz JSC (50% owned by Gazprom) expired on September 30, but was extended until the end of October in order to conclude a new one. Under the terms of the extension, Gazprom will supply 53.8 million cubic meters of gas for the right-bank Moldova and 90 million cubic meters for the left-bank.

The Moldovan side stated that these volumes are not enough.

The authorities have announced a high alert in the gas sector – not yet an emergency, but already a premonition of it.

And the head of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban urged consumers to save money. “What obvious discomfort can a decrease in the temperature of the heated area create from the usual 24-25 degrees, at which many walk around the house barefoot, in T-shirts and shorts, to 21-22 degrees, which is recognized as the most comfortable ambient temperature for a person? Why constantly bring a kettle of water to a boil when it comes to making just one cup of tea, broth or coffee? ” – the top manager turned to consumers.

Against this background, Vladislav Kulminsky flies to Moscow. Kommersant’s interlocutors in Russian and Moldovan state structures say that the gas issue at the meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister with Dmitry Kozak will not be the only one, but the main one. Chisinau, according to Kommersant’s sources, hopes to keep the formula for forming prices from the previous contract that suits it and to agree on additional volumes of gas for October. Ideally, I would like to conclude a long-term contract. But the main thing is the price. In October, due to the rise in prices in Europe, it amounted to an unaffordable $ 800 per thousand cubic meters for Moldova (in September the purchase price was $ 550).

According to Kommersant’s information, Gazprom insists on concluding an agreement on the restructuring of debts accumulated for the supplied gas, and after that on the implementation of the Third Energy Package.

As one of the interlocutors of Kommersant notes, the debt of Moldova to the monopoly exceeds $ 715 million – excluding the Transnistrian debt, which is about $ 8 billion. The maturity period, he notes, can stretch for 10-20 years.

“You need to sit down at the negotiating table in a calm state, having solved the problem of the current deficit, but for now the situation is too nervous,” the source of Kommersant admits. And he adds that the supply of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year will be discussed, and the term of the contract is one year.

Former head of the Moldovan National Energy Regulatory Agency, Victor Parlicov, is confident that there is a great deal of politics in the gas negotiations. “Gazprom has gas for all of Europe, but Moldova lacks about 30 million cubic meters in October. When it comes to Europe, Gazprom is interested in concluding long-term contracts, but prefers to conclude an agreement with Moldova for a year or a month. In the case of Europe, Gazprom prefers long-term gas prices, but in the case of Moldova, it prefers spot prices, ”said Mr. Parlikov in an interview with Kommersant.

There is only one conclusion, in his opinion: the republic is a special place on the gas map of Gazprom.

“Everything that the monopoly prefers to do in relations with other countries, here it prefers to do the opposite. This means that the question is political. But what is the political cost of the issue, no one says. Neither Russia nor Moldova. I think we are likely to pay a high price for gas. But it would be interesting to know, and society has the right to know why. If we refuse to accept any conditions imposed by Russia, then we must at least understand what these conditions are. I would like to hear it, ”concluded Victor Parlikov.

Earlier, at the Russian-Moldovan talks, according to Kommersant’s information, the issue of transferring the gas delivery point under a new contract from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border to the republic’s border with Romania arose. Gas is supplied to Moldova through Ukraine via the trans-Balkan corridor, respectively, it is delivered at the border of Ukraine and Moldova. Moldova and Romania, in turn, are connected by the Iasi-Ungheni pipeline to Chisinau, commissioned at the end of 2020 (capacity – 1.5 billion cubic meters per year).

So far, only trial deliveries through this pipe have been reported, the gas pipeline will reach full capacity only in 2021, but it will still not be able to cover all Moldavian gas needs. Although Romania produces up to 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas a year, according to BP data for 2020, this is not enough to cover domestic demand – up to 11.3 billion cubic meters. Therefore, Bucharest buys from Gazprom up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Now this pipeline will not exert any influence on the negotiating position of Moldova, the interlocutors of Kommersant believe.

According to Dmitry Marinchenko from Fitch, it is difficult to imagine that in the near future Gazprom will supply gas to Moldova through Romania, but it is impossible to completely exclude such an option in the future if transit to Europe through Ukraine comes to naught.

According to Kommersant’s information, Moldovagaz asked Gazprom to supply 250 million cubic meters for October, but this request was not satisfied, since Gazprom, in the absence of agreements, did not reserve additional capacities for supplies to Moldova through Ukraine in October. So far, there is no shortage of energy supply in the country.

Kommersant’s interlocutor in the Moldovan state structures hopes that negotiations with Dmitry Kozak will open the way to a contract: “Negotiations are underway, they do not last a day or two. Everyone has an interest in reaching an agreement, and enough time to agree. There is a conversation about the price. And there is no politics here. “

Gazprom declined to comment.

