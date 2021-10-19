https://ria.ru/20211018/perestrelki-1755123490.html

More than ten people killed in bar shootouts in the United States over the weekend

WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Bar shootings in the United States over the past weekend have claimed more than 10 lives, 28 injured, and nearly two dozen more injured in passing car fire, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which compiles statistics on incidents with the use of firearms, over the weekend. Drinking shootouts in the United States have killed 11 people. In Tennessee, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed during a brawl in a pub. In Texas, four were injured in an altercation in a bar, three were in critical condition. In North Carolina, one man was killed and another was wounded on Saturday night after an altercation at an entertainment establishment. In Texas, three sheriff’s deputies wanted to thwart a robbery, but ran into an armed ambush near a sports bar. The perpetrators shot one law enforcement officer, others were seriously wounded. Cases of auto-shootings, when the victims were in a car or were fired upon from a passing vehicle, are leading in this statistics. From Friday to Sunday, 19 people were injured, and three people died under these circumstances. In Chicago, 17- and 19-year-old girls were hit by bullets while driving. In one of the districts of Manhattan, shooting was opened on a group of teenagers on the corner, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face, he was killed. For no apparent reason, a worker on a tractor was fired upon, he was taken to the hospital. In Illinois, two teenagers sitting on a bench were shot at from a passing car – police believe a long-standing feud was the cause. A man and a woman were shot from a car on Friday evening in downtown Washington. On Friday evening, a 21-year-old car driver was shot at and wounded in Chicago, and several people in various parts of the country were injured in gunfire in parking lots, shops or gas stations. In North Carolina, a 37-year-old man was shot dead at a gas station. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, one driver shot and killed another in an altercation. In South Carolina, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in a parking lot. In Ohio, during a fight among teenagers, one of them took out a pistol and shot a 14-year-old girl in the chest.

