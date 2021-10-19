Morgan Stanley linked the support of the US market to the deals of “mom and dad” :: News :: RBC Investments

According to Morgan Stanley, “moms and dads” ignore the risks and stubbornly buy shares on the fall. This keeps the S&P 500 from correcting. However, the bank still expects it to fall by 10% early next year.

») Continue to buy shares on the fall, even despite the deterioration of the fundamental indicators of the stock market, writes Bloomberg. This keeps the S&P 500 close to last month’s record levels, even as supply problems and high costs are becoming increasingly acute for both businesses and consumers. On Monday, October 18, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4481 points. The all-time maximum for the index was recorded at around 4545.85 points at trading on September 2.

According to the chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley

Mike Wilson, recently, problems with product supply chains, rising costs and revision of profit forecasts for companies have led to a deterioration in fundamentals. However, amateur investors continue to buy up stocks and ignore the risks.

The revision of corporate earnings forecasts is ongoing, but not yet fast enough to cause a noticeable decline in major stock indices. Until these earnings forecasts decline to zero or turn negative, the indices will remain high even as the fundamentals deteriorate, Wilson said.

He does not exclude that one of the reasons for the increase in purchases from private investors was fears of inflation acceleration, and investing in stocks for them is a way to hedge against it.

In September, Wilson predicted a 10-20% correction in the US stock market this year as macroeconomic forecasts deteriorate. Last week he revised his forecast – now he expects the S&P 500 to fall at least 10% from record levels early next year.

Morgan Stanley’s negative view of the stock market is shared by several other investment houses, including Bank of America. At the same time, analysts at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs said that concerns about stagflation (a slowdown in economic growth coupled with high inflation) are exaggerated, and they continue to recommend buying shares in the fall, that is, using a buy the dip strategy.

