Moscow allowed the application of measures to the euro by analogy with the US dollar | News | News

If Brussels begins to practice measures of containment similar to the American ones and to use its own currency as an instrument of pressure and control, then Russia will apply all the baggage of de-dollarization mechanisms to the euro. This was announced on October 19 by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin, who oversees international economic cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

He recalled that replacing the US dollar was not the goal of Russian policy, it was protection. Russia has claims to the financial policy of the issuing country, Pankin added.

According to him, at the moment Moscow sees no reason to reduce the share of the euro in national reserves and external payments.

“With regard to the euro, we do not face problems in settlements and transfers, so we see no reason to apply similar tactics either to the European single currency or to any other national currencies,” Interfax quotes him.

As the diplomat added, if the euro provides reliability, then it is economically unprofitable to replace the currency for political reasons. This can lead to additional financial losses for entrepreneurs.

Russia and the European Union are currently discussing an increase in the share of the euro in transactions for settlements for energy supplies.

In July, the US Treasury Department reported that Russia’s investment in US government securities fell from $ 3.957 billion in April to $ 3.805 billion in May, with investment declining since the spring of 2018.

In April 2018, the level of Russian investments in American government securities fell from $ 96 billion to $ 48.7 billion, in May – to $ 14.9 billion.In May 2020, Russia reduced the volume of investments from $ 6.85 billion to $ 5.39 billion.

In the same month, the US dollar was excluded from the structure of the Russian National Wealth Fund, the share of the pound sterling was reduced to 5.0%, the share of the euro and the Chinese yuan increased to 39.7 and 30.4%, respectively, the share of the Japanese yen was 4.7 %, and the share of non-cash gold is 20.2%.

The Ministry of Finance announced the decision to zero the dollar’s share in the structure of the NWF on June 4. The head of the department, Anton Siluanov, said that the initiative is justified, since now there is an increase in sanctions threats against Russia from the United States.