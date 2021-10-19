https://ria.ru/20211019/ubiystvo-1755290307.html

Moscow asked Georgia for assistance in the murder of a Russian woman

2021-10-19T20: 55

2021-10-19T20: 55

2021-10-19T21: 13

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Moscow sent a note to the Georgian Foreign Ministry asking for legal assistance in connection with the murder of Russian citizen Anastasia Shatalova, the section of Russian interests at the Swiss embassy in Tbilisi reported. Earlier it was noted that a foreigner Anastasia Shatalova was shot in Georgia, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a citizen of the Russian Federation had been killed. “The Interests Section (of the Russian Federation at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia – ed.) Sent a note to the Georgian Foreign Ministry with a request to provide information available to the competent Georgian authorities on the fact of the crime, as well as to provide the necessary legal assistance , including in the issue of the speedy transfer of the body of the deceased to her father, “the Foreign Ministry said. Consular officers are in direct constant contact with the father of the deceased who arrived in Tbilisi.” In close cooperation with the Georgian authorities, all necessary steps are being taken to protect the interests of those in Georgia the relatives of the deceased, including her minor son, who has Russian citizenship. The Interests Section expresses condolences to the family and friends of Anastasia Shatalova, “the Russian Foreign Ministry said. This is the third murder of a foreign citizen in Georgia in three months. An Australian citizen was killed in Tbilisi in the summer; she was found dead in the forest on Mount Mtatsminda on July 31. A week ago, the body of a British citizen was found in the Kura River in Gori.

