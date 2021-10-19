Movies about how to lose everything, but not give up

One day you are on top of the world, and tomorrow everything flies into the abyss at breakneck speed. When troubles begin, general decline takes over life. At such moments it seems that it will not be possible to get out of the swamp of troubles and hardships. But no matter how great the temptation to give up and let failures swallow you headlong, try to remember the trademark trick of Baron Munchausen and stretch yourself at least up to your neck to view the world beyond your muddy swamp.

Watch the films from our selection, which will once again prove that there are no hopeless situations.

The Rat King (1965)

A film by director Brian Forbes, based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell. End of World War II, American, Australian and British POWs burned to death from heat, disease and inhuman conditions in a Japanese camp near Singapore. Nothing was left even of the high-ranking officers, everyone became equal in the face of the necessity of banal survival. But not Corporal King of the United States Army: his life almost did not lose in comfort, and his social status skyrocketed. The corporal is dressed with a needle, he is clean and well-fed, and the camp authorities are ready to crumble in front of him in small beads.

“My Left Foot” (1989)

The inimitable Daniel Day-Lewis as artist Christy Brown (the actor agreed to shoot after only reading the opening scene of the film), who was born with cerebral palsy. An adapted autobiography, filmed by director Jim Sheridan and won two Oscars, about the fate of a person without the ability to be fully included in the dynamics of the world. But behind the external weakness of his body, there are great opportunities and a unique talent that is waiting to be revealed. The strength of character, help and love of loved ones can work a miracle even in such a situation.

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Fighting for a place in the sun is not always a noble cause. The married couple Dick and Jane Harper (played by Jim Carrey and Tea Leoni) overnight lose all their money, connections and opportunities. But they do not intend to lose their social status and taste for a rich life at all, therefore they decide on a number of completely ill-conceived and insane scams. Directed by Dean Parisot, a remake of the original 1977 comedy, this film is further proof that nothing is worse than the American dream in the wrong hands.

“In the company of men” (2010)

Having devoted half your life to working for a monstrous corporation, you should not indulge yourself in hopes that it will thank you in return for all your efforts. A painting by the American John Wells about how painfully the corporate money bubble can burst, leaving all its inhabitants without seats at large tables and without the opportunity to put on their irrelevantly perfect suits. Ben Affleck, Kevin Costner, Chris Cooper and Tommy Lee Jones as lost and desperate managers learning to live like hard workers.

“Wild” (2014)

Sometimes a simple walk in the park helps from piled up problems, but now try to imagine what could happen in the life of a person who covered a distance of almost 1800 kilometers on foot. The film is an adaptation of a semi-autobiographical novel by Cheryl Strayed, who once went on such a campaign to grind a crushing clot of pain in herself. The role of Cheryl is played by Reese Witherspoon, and her on-screen mother is played by Laura Dern, with whom Reese has a long and very fruitful on-screen alliance.

