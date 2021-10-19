MT: What is Ethereum and why is it so popular | Dnepr.info

MD: How does Ethereum work? Is Ethereum a cryptocurrency? Who Created Ethereum? Should you be interested in Ethereum? The cryptocurrency market is a new and unexplored phenomenon.

Ethereum is the second most important cryptocurrency in the world, right after Bitcoin. It is also an open source distributed software platform based on blockchain technology. It supports P2P network contracts (peer-to-peer), where each node – the user – is equal in hierarchy.

Ether is the virtual currency of the Ethereum network, which network users use to pay for transactions between users. There are also smaller units: finney (0.001 ETH), shabo, shannon, babbage, lovelace and the smallest unit: wei. Each of them is worth one thousandth of a higher denomination Ethereum unit.

How does Ethereum work?

Being a peer-to-peer network (of the same units – computers), Ethereum is composed of elongated block chains. Each block is made up of individual nodes called miners or diggers. You can exchange Ether by the link https://changelly.com/ru/buy/eth…

Each block has a pool of unprocessed transactions that are processed by miners’ computers. The processing of each transaction is associated with a payment denominated in ether. Miners, with free computing power, choose the transactions that cost the most.

The Ethereum system generates new ether to reward nodes (miners) for their contribution to the blockchain network. This assumption determines the fundamental difference between the ETH cryptocurrency and BTC (bitcoin). The supply of ether is unlimited, as is the ever-evolving structure of the blockchain network. Ether, unlike bitcoin, is subject to the laws of inflation.

Is Ethereum a cryptocurrency?

Ethereum is a blockchain network platform where transactions are made that are then rewarded with a cryptocurrency called ether (Ether, ETH).

Who Created Ethereum?

One of the founders of Ethereum is Vitalik Buterin, a programmer with Russian-Canadian roots who was also behind the creation of the Bitcoin magazine. The concept of the system was first described in 2013, and work on the platform software began in 2014. Behind them was a Swiss software company: Ethereum Switzerland GmbH.

In the same year, it was announced that Ethereum would be developed by the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization. The first source of funding was the crowdfunding campaign. You could also exchange your bitcoin reserves for ether at an attractive rate.

Interest in Ethereum has been shown by many reputable institutions that have a real impact on the global economy. In 2017, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) consortium was created, bringing together 30 of the largest technology (including Microsoft and Cisco) and financial (JPMorgan and MasterCard) companies to work on the further development of the platform. EEA currently unites over 150 companies.

Should you be interested in Ethereum?

Ethereum is undoubtedly the cryptocurrency of the future. Constant changes in the code to improve scalability, as well as the participation of serious financial institutions, allow us to conclude that the Ethereum system will retain its leadership position in the altcoin ecosystem and will be on the heels of its main competitor – bitcoin.

Everyone is also looking forward to major changes in the work of the platform, moving from confirmation of transactions Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. Without going into details and technical aspects, the idea is that once a certain critical mass is reached, creating new blocks and then creating them will become very difficult. As soon as the so-called difficulty bombs go off (a planned system function that changes the transaction confirmation system), it will become very difficult to dig for Ethereum.

It is advised to exercise extreme caution when investing. Although the outlook for Ethereum is very positive and the listing should go up, the real inflationary factor that depreciates the ETH is equally important. Nevertheless, the public acceptance of virtual currencies as a reliable means of payment continues to grow, which could positively affect the valuation of all cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency market is a new and unexplored phenomenon. We already know examples of spectacular drops in the price of BTC and cannot assume that nothing of the kind will happen with ether quotes.

