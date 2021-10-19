https://ria.ru/20211019/albaniya-1755175015.html

Murder case opened in Albania after death of Russian tourists

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Albania opened a case after the death of four Russian tourists, the embassy told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

BELGRADE, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Albania opened a case after the death of four Russian tourists, the embassy told RIA Novosti. On the night of October 16, the bodies of four Russian citizens were found in the sauna of the Gloria hotel in the village of Kerret. According to the preliminary version, the cause of death was asphyxiation. Local media wrote that it could have occurred due to the high concentration of chlorine in the water. The embassy asked not to think out the details. The consular department is in constant contact with law enforcement agencies and is clarifying the circumstances of the incident. The diplomats are counting on a thorough investigation. Relatives have been informed that the bodies will soon be transported home.

