“Musk can become a trillionaire”: Morgan Stanley assessed the prospects of SpaceX :: News :: RBC Investments

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, SpaceX’s Starship rocket Elon Musk could change investor expectations from the entire space industry.

The Starship rockets, which are being developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, could change investor expectations from the space industry. This was pointed out in a note by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas.

“Technological advances have the potential to change investor expectations for the space industry. As one client put it, “Talking about space before Starship is like talking about the Internet before Google,” Jonas said.

Starship – a reusable launch vehicle, which is designed to transport people and goods to low-earth orbit, to Mars and the Moon. In addition, it can deliver satellites. SpaceX is testing prototypes at a plant in south Texas and has also conducted several test flights. The company plans to organize the first private flight to the moon in 2023.

The analyst believes SpaceX “defies any preconceived notions” about the capabilities of launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure.

“Some Morgan Stanley clients say that if Musk becomes the first trillionaire, it’s not because of Tesla. According to other customers, SpaceX could become the most valuable company in the world, not just in the space industry, ”added Jonas.

According to Forbes as of October 19, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a fortune of $ 222.1 billion.

In early October, SpaceX was valued at over $ 100 billion, making it the second most valuable private company in the world. In the first place is the Chinese ByteDance. Morgan Stanley believes that much of SpaceX’s estimate is based on the potential revenue from the Starlink satellite network. Musk has stated that it can generate up to $ 30 billion a year.

Jonas noted that satellites and rockets are closely related – improvements in launch capacity, increased frequency of rocket launches and flight payloads, and lower launch costs will help the economy and scalability of the Starlink satellite system. However, Morgan Stanley believes that in this decade, Starlink will only “burn”

investments

– about $ 33 billion, and a positive cash flow will appear in 2031.

