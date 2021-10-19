Musk Jokingly Asks Buffett To Invest In Tesla By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Last Friday, when Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 closed at $ 843.03, up 3% on the day, Elon Musk was once again the richest man in the world with a fortune of $ 236 billion, which he boasted.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s net worth is up $ 60 billion this year alone, thanks to robust performance by the electric car maker and the recent SpaceX stock sell-off, which pushed the space company to more than $ 100 billion in valuation.

One Twitter user (NYSE 🙂 wrote that Tesla’s boss is now worth $ 861 billion and that he is worth more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, which, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, are worth $ 196 billion and $ 103 billion, respectively.

“Maybe Buffett should invest in Tesla, haha,” Musk wrote back.

As Markets Insider points out, Musk is unlikely to expect the 91-year-old investor to become a Tesla shareholder as the founder Berkshire hathaway (NYSE :), as you know, looks for good deals and buys those companies whose business he understands.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of 2020, Tesla has made big bets on artificial intelligence and its market capitalization has grown almost 10 times.

The head of Tesla has dived with the “Oracle from Omaha” before. Most recently, he turned down a proposal from Berkshire to build 10 natural gas power plants in Texas in preparation for the state’s next energy crisis.

Although Musk has quoted Buffett in the past, he admitted that he is not the “biggest fan” of the investor. He described investing in Berkshire as “kind of a boring job” and questioned Buffett’s “good grandfather” image.

Notably, the 2018 Tesla CEO called Buffett’s idea of ​​economic ditches – or sustainable competitive advantages like a favorite brand or patented technology – “unconvincing.” Instead, he argued that a company’s rate of innovation is a key determinant of its competitiveness.

Buffett defended his concept at Berkshire’s AGM that same year. He pointed to Geico’s low costs and customer loyalty to brands such as Coca-Cola (NYSE 🙂 and Snickers as examples of powerful moats holding back competitors.

“Elon can turn everything upside down in some areas,” the investor said. “I don’t think he wants to fight us in candy,” he joked, referring to Berkshire’s See’s Candies. “I’m starting a confectionery company and it’s going to be amazing,” Musk jokingly wrote back.

Buffett, by contrast, made it clear that he would not compete with Musk in the auto business.

“I really don’t have the desire to build cars that he seems to have to make candy,” he told CNBC in 2018.

Buffett previously praised Musk as “a great guy,” but suggested he had “room for improvement,” and should be more selective with what he writes on Twitter.

Today, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX has more reasons for joy and trolling: the quotes of the electric car manufacturer rose by more than 2% after the opening of trading in New York and the price of Tesla exceeded $ 860, and the bitcoin, which is on the company’s balance sheet, is trading above $ 62 thousand.

– In preparation, materials from Markets Insider were used