Nazarbayev asked the people for forgiveness – Gazeta.Ru

Former President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev asked forgiveness from the people during the filming of the documentary “Strokes for a portrait. Revelations “, an excerpt of which he published in Twitter press secretary of the first president Aidos Ukibai.

“Now I’ll say one thing that I have never said. It will be a sensation for you. Let me be forgiven. It’s hard for me. There are no fearless people, ”Nazarbayev said.

The film was shot as part of a documentary project implemented with the support of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation and will be aired on October 21.

In the previous parts of the film, Nazarbayev, in particular, shared the details of a conversation with the future head of the republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, before announcing his resignation, said that during the collapse of the USSR, he was offered to create a union of Turkestan states, and also answered personal questions about the family. favorite books and your diet.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan from April 24, 1990 to March 20, 2019. In his honor renamed to Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

Subsequently Nazarbayev spoke against new renaming in his honor.