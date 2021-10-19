Nazarbayev repented and remembered about Russian “separatism” in Kazakhstan

Press Secretary of the former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Aidos Ukibay published in his Twitter teaser for the upcoming film-interview with the participation of the ex-head of state. In it, Nazarbayev, in particular, asked for forgiveness from the residents of Kazakhstan.

In the video, which was posted on Ukibaya’s account, the former head of state talks to a journalist in Russian. At the same time, Nazarbayev said that he wants to say one thing that he had never said before.

“It will be a sensation for you. Let me be forgiven. It’s hard for me. There are no fearless people, ”the ex-president said, referring to the difficulties he experienced.

Nazarbayev also recalled the flight from the country of banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, who was sentenced in absentia in Kazakhstan to life imprisonment on corruption charges.

In addition, he spoke about how the presidents of this republic, Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiev, who were forced to flee as a result of coups d’état, were taken out of Kyrgyzstan.

Separately, Nazarbayev mentioned an alleged attempt to attack the akimat (administration) of the East Kazakhstan region in order to create the state “Russian land”.

We are talking about the events of 1999, when the Kazakh security forces detained 22 people, including 12 Russians, who were accused of separatism, an attempt to rouse the Russian population of the country to an uprising and create a new republic.

As a result, the alleged organizer of the “uprising” Viktor Kazimirchuk, nicknamed Pugachev, served seven years and was released in 2006.

At the end of 2020, State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov provoked a diplomatic scandal, saying that Kazakhstan, within its current borders, is a great “gift to Russia.”

As a result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan immediately summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Russian Federation, Alexander Komarov, and handed him a note of protest.