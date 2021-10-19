https://ria.ru/20211019/statuya-1755128925.html

NBC Says President Jefferson Statue To Be Removed From New York City Hall

NBC announced that the statue of President Jefferson will be removed from New York City Hall – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

NBC Says President Jefferson Statue To Be Removed From New York City Hall

The statue of the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, will be removed from the hall of the City Commission of the City of New York by the end of the year, according to the American television channel NBC News.

WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The statue of the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, will be removed from the New York City Hall by the end of the year, according to NBC News. the murder of black American George Floyd by a white policeman. It was originally planned to move the sculpture to a museum, but this idea was abandoned, the TV channel specifies. Since 1915, the city council building has been an exact plaster copy of the bronze original of the statue, which is located in the Capitol. Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) – one of the founding fathers of the United States , one of the authors of the Declaration of Independence (1776), the third president of the United States (1801-1809). In the United States, many monuments have been erected to him, a portrait of Jefferson is depicted on a two-dollar bill and a 5 American cent coin.

