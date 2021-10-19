https://ria.ru/20211019/shtamm-1755301070.html

New COVID-19 strain discovered in Israel, media reported

A new strain of COVID-19 was discovered in Israel, media reported

A new mutation of the coronavirus AY.4.2 was detected in a child who returned to Israel from abroad, it may be more infectious than the "delta" strain, channel 12 reports

TEL-AVIV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. A new mutation of the coronavirus AY.4.2 was detected in a child who returned to Israel from abroad, it may be more infectious than the “delta” strain, Israeli television channel 12 reports, citing the Ministry of Health. COVUD-19 was found in an 11-year-old boy testing at Tel Aviv airport. At the same time, the sick after arrival was isolated and did not communicate with anyone. A more infectious strain of coronavirus was previously identified by British scientists. According to experts from Cambridge and geneticists from London, the mutation may exceed the “delta” infectivity by 10-15 percent. If confirmed, this strain will become the most contagious since the start of the pandemic, and scientists believe AY.4.2 could trigger a spike in the incidence of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. It is already detected in every tenth infected person, and the proportion among the total number of patients is growing rapidly.

