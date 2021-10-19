New Special Representative for Afghanistan appointed in the USA :: Politics :: RBC

From 2011 to 2012, he was in charge of civilian personnel involved in reconstruction work in the Afghan province of Kunar. From 2012 to 2015, he was on the National Security Council, overseeing the direction of Afghanistan and Pakistan and separately Yemen. Was Biden’s special advisor.

His predecessor as the special envoy for Afghanistan, Khalilzad, was appointed by former US President Donald Trump in September 2018. Earlier, during the administration of President George W. Bush, Khalilzad was the permanent representative to the UN, as well as the ambassador to Iraq (from 2005 to 2007) and to Afghanistan (from 2003 to 2005).

On October 18, he announced his resignation. In a letter to Blinken, read by The Washington Post, Khalilzad called the time a good time to leave as the US enters a new phase in its policy toward Afghanistan.

In his letter, he pointed out that the agreements between the Afghan government and the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) were not being respected as originally intended. Khalilzad promised to share his thoughts on the reasons for this development in the near future.

The Taliban invaded Afghanistan in mid-August. They have been on the offensive since April, after Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops from the country. At the same time, an agreement on the withdrawal of the US military contingent was concluded with the Taliban in February last year.