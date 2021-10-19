News for October 19 Morning By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – The SEC has warned against the gamification of stock trading, and the Russian authorities are preparing new approaches to measuring poverty – this and other important news for Monday morning, October 19, in our daily review.

The Ministry of Finance has banned the purchase of Microsoft software (NASDAQ 🙂 for 600.9 million rubles by Transneft. The letter on the inadmissibility of such a purchase was sent by the head of the ministry, Maksut Shadayev, to the president of Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Industry told Kommersant. The company was complained about by the Competence Center for Import Substitution in the field of information and communication technologies. He discovered that Transneft (MCX 🙂 did not use domestic software and did not agree on an import substitution plan.

Taxi aggregators and food delivery services began to introduce fees paid by customers. Such a fee appeared at Citymobil, earlier it was introduced by Delivery Club and Yandex (MCX :). Food. Companies began to demand additional payments from consumers to improve their economy and gain profitability, Kommersant writes.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reported that online brokerages are turning stock trading into a game to stimulate investor activity and increase revenue from controversial order flow payment practices. The SEC came to this conclusion after studying the events of the beginning of 2021, known as the “riot of traders”, informs CNBC.

Rosstat decided to improve methods for assessing the financial situation of citizens of the country, in particular large families and the elderly. When measuring the income of the population, it is planned to take into account various kinds of assets, as well as social assistance in kind, writes RBC.

The DPRK has fired two shells into the Sea of ​​Japan, presumably ballistic missiles, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Joint Command of the South Korean Armed Forces reported one shell fired. Japan protested the DPRK.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina