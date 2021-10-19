Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban showed their daughters. Rare footage!

Sunday and Faith supported their mother at the Golden Globe Awards.





REX / Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban











Last evening in the United States, the Golden Globe Awards took place, which was organized according to all pandemic rules: the laureates watched the ceremony in their living rooms, and only those celebrities who were honored were at the scene (in Los Angeles and New York) declare the winner.

Among the honorable viewers was 53-year-old Nicole Kidman, who claimed the coveted statuette for the female lead in the mini-series “Play Back”. In the HBO detective hit, the actress played alongside 60-year-old Hugh Grant, who also went without an award. Nicole lost the victory to 24-year-old Ana Taylor-Joy, who shone in Queen’s Move, and Hugh to 53-year-old Mark Ruffalo (“I know it’s true”).

Kidman watched the solemn event from home, along with 53-year-old husband Keith Urban and daughters – 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith. The star rarely shows heiresses, so such shots, without exaggeration, are worth their weight in gold.

Nicole also has grown children whom she adopted along with ex-husband Tom Cruise – Connor and Isabella. The heirs of the stars decided not to associate their lives with the film industry and rarely appear in public. They also rarely update their social networks, so each new selfie attracts a lot of attention on the network. Like the recent snapshot of 28-year-old Bella.