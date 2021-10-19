Nobody wants to buy Rihanna’s House

The sellers of a luxurious London mansion near the Beatles’ Abbey Road had to restrain their appetites. The big name of the former tenant did not help either.

I rented this estate with a snow-white four-story house for 2.5 years. Rihanna… Moreover, she left the United States and lived in London secretly for over a year, before she told The New York Times about it in May 2019.

– I like to walk around the area, keeping incognito, – the singer admitted.

The superstar paid £ 18,000. Art. in Week. After the singer moved out, the mansion and the plot were put up for sale. The owners wanted to bail out £ 32 million. Art., however, even in six months no one was willing to fork out. The other day, in order to get things off the ground, the price of real estate was immediately reduced by 4.5 million pounds. Art.