Non-working days from October 30 to November 7: how will they pay

They are not described in the Labor Code, but the president can introduce them by his own decree.

The government, through the mouth of Tatyana Golikova, and with the approval of the prime minister, proposed to President Putin to introduce a non-working day regime in Russia from October 30 to November 7 due to the coronavirus. Let us remind you what non-working days are: if holidays and weekends are legalized by the Labor Code, then the “non-working days” practiced by our authorities for the second year are not.

In the spring of 2020, Russians first got to know what the all-Russian “non-working days” are due to the worsening epidemiological situation. Then President Putin, with his decrees, first announced them at the end of March, then extended them for another week in April, and then declared them “non-working” for the whole of April.

But in 2020, this strange regime was accompanied by lockdowns (in some regions the regime was softer, in others it was stricter): whole industries, services, many government agencies did not work, and those that worked – most of them remotely, pensioners had to sit homes, schools and universities have transferred to distance learning, etc., etc.

The second time Russians faced “non-working” days was in May 2021, when, by his decree, President Putin declared four working days that had been wedged in between May Day and Victory Day. So the authorities hoped to bring down the third wave of the epidemic that was raising its head. But since no lockdowns or serious restrictions were introduced this time, and vaccination was going neither shaky nor shaky (in all honesty, it did not go in any way), it was not possible to knock down the wave – except to slightly slow down its development, and in Russia it is like should be struck in June-July.

And here again …

We do not yet know how exactly the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, already approved by the Prime Minister, will be formalized in the presidential decree, but it can be assumed that exactly the same way as similar proposals were drawn up before: we will have “non-working days with the preservation of wages” … At the same time, there have not been any “non-working days with the preservation of wages” in the Russian labor legislation, and there are still no.

In the Labor Code there are only “days off” and “non-working holidays” – such non-working days are paid according to certain rules. The list of non-working holidays is listed in article 112 of the code: these are New Year’s holidays from January 1 to Christmas, February 23, March 8, May 1, May 9, June 12 and November 4.

If a holiday coincides with a weekend, that is, falls on a Saturday or Sunday, we walk one day longer. The government has the right to postpone by its decision a maximum of two days from the non-working days formed as a result of this rule from New Year’s holidays to other days in the same year, but must announce this no later than two months in advance – this is exactly what happened in the current case, when non-working the government had declared Friday, November 5, a holiday long before that, postponing one of the “extra” New Year’s holidays to this day. Also, the government can “in order to rationalize the use of weekends and non-working holidays” make some kind of Saturday working, and Monday, for example, a weekend, that is, move the weekend back and forth. But this should be warned no later than a month in advance. Each individual employer can make a day non-working and paid – but his order will be valid only for employees of a given enterprise or organization, nothing more.

But the presidential decrees on the announcement of “non-working days” cannot be considered illegal either: the same Labor Code states that “regulation of labor relations” can be carried out both by laws and by decrees of the President of the Russian Federation or government decrees. Regional authorities also have the right to regulate labor relations with their own regulations – on their territory.

But this way of solving the problem does not give a specific answer to the question of paying for these very extra days off. The burden of costs in such cases falls on the shoulders of the employers. But the fact is that the Labor Code specifies in detail how “non-working holidays” and “days off” should be paid. And we are dealing with the “know-how” of the Russian authorities, just “days off”!

The Ministry of Labor explained last year that they should be paid in the same amount as the worked ones. But in practice, this was far from being the case everywhere. In addition, those who wrote an application for leave for the first week of November may be “in flight”: “non-working” days do not extend the vacation, and it is possible to move it in an emergency only with the consent of the employer …