https://ria.ru/20211019/kndr-1755133665.html

North Korea tested submarine ballistic missile, media reported

North Korea tested a ballistic missile of submarines, media reported – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

North Korea tested submarine ballistic missile, media reported

The DPRK has tested a new ballistic missile, the South Korean newspaper Tona Ilbo reported, citing a military source. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T06: 04

2021-10-19T06: 04

2021-10-19T09: 38

in the world

DPRK (North Korea)

South Korea

fumio kishida

Japanese Sea

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755140931_0 0:3070:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_9ecd81a29ca89faf631dda78d74ae926.jpg

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The DPRK has tested a new ballistic missile, the South Korean newspaper Tona Ilbo reported, citing a military source. Seoul said on Tuesday that Pyongyang had fired an unidentified missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Later, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that there were two objects and, most likely, they were ballistic missiles. According to him, in the North Korean city of Sinpo, from which the launch was supposedly made, there is a shipyard for the construction of submarines. From there, there have been several launches of SLBMs in the past. Japan has previously protested the DPRK in connection with the missile tests, calling them a serious threat to the whole world. North Korea launches regularly. The previous one took place on October 1, when Pyongyang announced the tests of a new anti-aircraft missile. On September 28, a Hwanson-8 hypersonic missile was launched from the DPRK, on ​​September 15, two ballistic missiles, and on September 11-12, long-range cruise missiles.

https://ria.ru/20211019/bezopasnost-1755133445.html

DPRK (North Korea)

South Korea

Japanese Sea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755140931_315 0:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aca2fa7a1f0189443d1f8eb42849a3bf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, DPR (North Korea), South Korea, Fumio Kishida, Sea of ​​Japan