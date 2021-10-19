https://ria.ru/20211019/kndr-1755133665.html
North Korea tested submarine ballistic missile, media reported
North Korea tested a ballistic missile of submarines, media reported – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
North Korea tested submarine ballistic missile, media reported
The DPRK has tested a new ballistic missile, the South Korean newspaper Tona Ilbo reported, citing a military source. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T06: 04
2021-10-19T06: 04
2021-10-19T09: 38
in the world
DPRK (North Korea)
South Korea
fumio kishida
Japanese Sea
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755140931_0 0:3070:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_9ecd81a29ca89faf631dda78d74ae926.jpg
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The DPRK has tested a new ballistic missile, the South Korean newspaper Tona Ilbo reported, citing a military source. Seoul said on Tuesday that Pyongyang had fired an unidentified missile towards the Sea of Japan. Later, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that there were two objects and, most likely, they were ballistic missiles. According to him, in the North Korean city of Sinpo, from which the launch was supposedly made, there is a shipyard for the construction of submarines. From there, there have been several launches of SLBMs in the past. Japan has previously protested the DPRK in connection with the missile tests, calling them a serious threat to the whole world. North Korea launches regularly. The previous one took place on October 1, when Pyongyang announced the tests of a new anti-aircraft missile. On September 28, a Hwanson-8 hypersonic missile was launched from the DPRK, on September 15, two ballistic missiles, and on September 11-12, long-range cruise missiles.
https://ria.ru/20211019/bezopasnost-1755133445.html
DPRK (North Korea)
South Korea
Japanese Sea
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755140931_315 0:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aca2fa7a1f0189443d1f8eb42849a3bf.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, DPR (North Korea), South Korea, Fumio Kishida, Sea of Japan
North Korea tested submarine ballistic missile, media reported