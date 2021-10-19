Nutritionist has named a daily product that destroys the human brain

Foods high in refined carbohydrates adversely affect cognitive function in all mammals, including humans. Nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg told Zvezda about this. Thus, the specialist commented on the results of a study on mice, which was conducted by scientists from Ohio University (USA).

In a scientific work published in the journal Brain Behavior and Immunity, its authors concluded that foods high in refined carbohydrates (flour desserts, candy, soda and sauces) caused memory impairments in older rodents and reduced learning rates.

According to experts, refined carbohydrates can cause inflammation in the brain, as a result of which the amount of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which is responsible for signaling between neurons, decreases.

Ginzburg emphasized that in nature there is no such amount of sugar that modern people consume. For this reason, the human body and other mammals have evolutionarily not developed safe pathways for sugar metabolism.

“And now, when we (sugar. – Ed.) Began to consume a lot of it and its absorption occurs at lightning speed, the level of glucose in the blood also rises with lightning speed, this has not yet been worked out for the body, we do not know how to – then to defend, from this all sorts of diseases occur, “- explained the nutritionist.

He noted that excessive consumption of sugar accelerates the development of metabolic syndrome, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, tumors, and also impairs cognitive functions.

“People who overeat sugar are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and even start to dull earlier,” the expert said.

The doctor called for moderation in the consumption of not only refined carbohydrates, but also fruits.

Ginzburg recalled that most modern fruit crops appeared as a result of selection, which, in turn, followed the path of increasing the amount of sugar in them.