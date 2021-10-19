https://ria.ru/20211019/integratsiya-1755154645.html

Pashinyan calls for economic integration with Russia

Pashinyan called for economic integration with Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

Pashinyan calls for economic integration with Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday about the need to integrate the economies of Armenia and the Russian Federation. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

YEREVAN, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday about the need to integrate the economies of Armenia and the Russian Federation. “The world is changing rapidly, and our relations must meet the requirements of these changes. We need to improve our economic relations so that they contribute to the development of competitive economies in our countries. In the context of the above, we consider it important to further converge and integrate our economies, which should be based on the free movement of goods, services, labor and capital, “Pashinyan said in his welcoming address to the participants of the Armenian-Russian interregional forum. According to him, the Eurasian Economic Union , in turn, serves this strategic goal, and Yerevan is interested in strengthening this structure and improving its institutions. “The need to diversify our economic ties is also obvious. In addition to the traditional spheres, it is necessary to look for ways to further develop cooperation in spheres high technologies, innovations and knowledge-intensive sectors of the economy. I am convinced that today’s event is one of the tools that best serves the achievement of the above goals, “Pashinyan said in an address read by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. Pashinyan added that the Russian Federation not only plays a vital role in maintaining peace and stability in region, but also occupies a key place in the economy of the republic. Russia is the main trade partner of Armenia. “In 2019, our bilateral trade exceeded the threshold of $ 2 billion, and this year has already recorded a double-digit growth in trade turnover. Russia is also a leader in investments in Armenia and plays an exceptional role in the development of the infrastructure of our country, “the prime minister said. Among the latest investments, he highlighted the implementation of a technological transfer for the production of the Sputnik Light vaccine, which is especially important for the country in the fight against the pandemic.” The level of economic cooperation between our countries meets the requirements arising from the nature of allied relations, but this does not imply the fixation of a static situation, but, on the contrary, requires constant work, development and improvement, “Pashinyan said.

2021

