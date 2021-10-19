Peskov assessed relations with NATO with a phrase about tango alone :: Politics :: RBK

According to Peskov, there is no relationship between Russia and NATO, since NATO wants to “contain Russia”, and the “last straw” was the expulsion of some Russian diplomats from Brussels

Dmitry Peskov

(Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti)



There is no relationship between Russia and NATO, as NATO has declared its goal of containing Russia. This was stated by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, RBC correspondent reports.

Thus, Peskov responded to a request to comment on the words of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Earlier, he said that relations between Russia and NATO would become even more tense due to the fact that Moscow decided to suspend the work of its mission to the North Atlantic Alliance. This will “prolong the ice age” in relations between Russia and NATO, Maas said.

“The state of affairs is de facto formalized de jure. There was no relationship. NATO declared its intention to contain Russia in every possible way <...>, the last straw is the expulsion of diplomats working in Brussels. <...> We have repeatedly said that it is impossible to dance tango alone, and we are not going to do this, “Peskov said in response.