Peskov considered the issue of the letters of Sachkov and Safronov not the Kremlin’s competence :: Politics :: RBK

Safronov’s lawyer Dmitry Katchev, in turn, told RBC that his client was also banned from correspondence, and all incoming documents were seized. “Indeed, such a measure is provided for by 103-FZ. But the 20th article of this law contains a clear list of cases when correspondence can be seized. It is difficult to say what exactly served as the basis without the text of the document, ”the lawyer said.

In Art. 20 of the Law “On the Detention of Suspects and Accused of Crimes” states that in some cases the authorities must block the receipt or sending of individual letters if they contain a secret protected by law, “may interfere with the establishment of the truth in a criminal case”, facilitate the commission of a crime, executed in cryptography or cipher. Such letters are forwarded to the investigating authority in charge of the case of the accused or suspect. At the same time, this norm does not provide for a ban on correspondence in general for the accused.

The founder of the security company Group-IB was arrested at the end of September this year. Later, he was charged with treason, which could face a prison term of 12 to 20 years. The company itself declared Sachkov’s innocence and confidence in his business reputation.

Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. He is also in the case of treason. According to the FSB, he conveyed to the Czech special services information about the “military-technical cooperation of Russia with the North African state” and the activity of the Russian military in the Middle East, his defender Ivan Pavlov said. The investigation believes that the Czech intelligence recruited Safronov in 2012, and he sent the classified data five years later, in 2017, and the final recipient was the United States. The former journalist has spent more than a year under arrest; in October, the court once again extended his term of detention until January 7, 2022.