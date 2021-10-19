Peskov informed Putin about information about torture in prisons :: Politics :: RBK

Tuberculosis Hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov, in which cruel torture of prisoners was revealed

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about torture in Russian colonies. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, answering the question whether the head of state is aware of the situation, the RBC correspondent reports.

“They [публикации о пытках] reported, they became a reason for rather active verification actions by the departments, we need to wait for the result of these checks, ”he said.

14 more convicts reported torture in Saratov prison hospital



On October 5, the human rights center Gulagu.net released footage of torture and rape of prisoners, which, as the project founder Vladimir Osechkin pointed out, was filmed at the TB hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov.

The Investigative Committee, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Federal Penitentiary Service began an audit on this matter. A day later, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Alexander Kalashnikov, dismissed Pavel Gatsenko from the post of the head of the prison hospital in Saratov, and the head of the hospital’s security department, Sergei Maltsev, the deputy head of the security and operational department of the medical institution, Sergei Salov, and the head of the operational department of the hospital, Anton Bochkov, were also dismissed. All of them lost their positions “for negative reasons.”