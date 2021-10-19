Peskov refused to associate the “vaccinophobia” of Russians with the brands of vaccinations :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: John Locher / AP



Vaccinophobia, which some Russians have, is not associated with brands of drugs. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, the correspondent of RBC reports.

“No, you know this vaccinophobia, which some citizens have, it is not related to the brands of vaccinations,” Peskov said in response to a question whether it is worth allowing Russian citizens to be vaccinated against coronavirus with Western vaccines if they do not want to be vaccinated with Russian drugs. The Kremlin spokesman added that the recognition of foreign vaccines is possible only in a reciprocal format.

He said that there is a tradition in everything, in particular in losing in the fight against COVID-19, to blame the state. According to him, not everything was done to inform about vaccination, but a more responsible position of the country’s citizens is also required.

Earlier, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko spoke about the responsibility of citizens in the fight against coronavirus. “This is everyone’s responsibility for themselves and for those around them. It is necessary to create collective immunity, the virus must leave the country, therefore it is the participation of all that is very important, ”he said.