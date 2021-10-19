https://ria.ru/20211019/erdogan-1755185697.html

Peskov responded to Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners in World War II

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Russia remains loyal to the UN Charter, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan that the fate of the world should not be decided by a “handful” of winners in World War II. He also recalled that Putin recently proposed to permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather to discuss all the challenges facing humanity. Today, during his visit to Angola, Erdogan once again declared the need to expand the number of countries with veto power in the UN; now only Russia, USA, UK, France and China have it. According to him, big politics should not be left to the mercy of a “handful” of states that defeated fascism. At the same time, Moscow, Washington, London, Paris and Beijing have also repeatedly expressed the idea that it is time to change the architecture of global security. First of all, the participants consider such candidates for permanent members of the organization as the G4 countries – Germany, Brazil, India and Japan. Today’s statements by Erdogan drew criticism in Russia. Thus, Senator Vladimir Jabarov warned Ankara against undermining the system of world stability, especially since, according to him, Turkey has not taken any action “aimed at peaceful achievements” in recent decades.

