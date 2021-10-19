Poland reacted to the suspension of the work of the Russian mission to NATO

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Pshidach said that the suspension of the work of the Russian mission to NATO indicates that Moscow is not interested in a dialogue with the North Atlantic Alliance.

He commented on the suspension of the work of the NATO information bureau in Moscow and the work of the Russian permanent mission to NATO. According to the Polish diplomat, these decisions should be taken with regret.

“This shows that the Russian side is refusing to engage in dialogue. Despite the fact that Poland is rather critical of Russia’s activity, especially in the region of Central and Eastern Europe, it has always spoken in favor of opening channels for dialogue, ”Pshidzcz quotes Polish Radio.

He added that by its actions, Moscow is sending a signal of disinterest in the final resolution of any disputes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the activities of the military communications mission and the NATO information bureau in Moscow are being suspended.

Lavrov also said that Russia is suspending the work of the Russian permanent mission to NATO.

In early October, NATO decided to expel eight members of the Russian mission to the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as to reduce two more positions.