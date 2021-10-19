https://ria.ru/20211019/krizis-1755175898.html

Poland’s prime minister predicted a huge energy crisis for Europe

Polish Prime Minister predicted a huge energy crisis for Europe – Russia news today

Poland’s prime minister predicted a huge energy crisis for Europe

An energy crisis could break out in the EU within a few weeks, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

WARSAW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. An energy crisis could break out in the EU within a few weeks, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned. “Today we are on the verge of a huge gas and energy crisis,” he said at a plenary session of the European Parliament, which is debating the rule of law in Poland. According to him, “the rapidly rising prices, provoked, in particular, by the deliberate actions of Russian firms, are already putting many companies in Europe before the choice of limiting production or shifting costs onto consumers.” millions of families of the inhabitants of the continent. “One must reckon with the domino effect. One crisis can lead to a cascade of new shocks,” – said the head of the Polish government. The European gas market has been in a fever in recent months. If at the beginning of August futures were trading at around $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they reached a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a slight pullback, but prices still remain high, experts noted as being due to the continent’s low underground gas storage capacity, supply constraints from major suppliers, and high demand for LNG in Asia. once stated that Western politicians miscalculated in the transition to alternative energy sources – in vain they hoped for wind generation. Earlier, Vladimir Putin called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon as complete nonsense and nonsense.

