https://ria.ru/20211019/devochki-1755135479.html

Police found 11-year-old girls missing in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory

Police found 11-year-old girls missing in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

Police found 11-year-old girls missing in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory

The police found two 11-year-old girls who disappeared the day before in Dudinka in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, sleeping at the entrance, according to the press service of the regional headquarters … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T07: 15

2021-10-19T07: 15

2021-10-19T07: 22

incidents

Krasnoyarsk region

dudinka

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155988/38/1559883812_0-0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1082e834eb55550d167ab470736617.jpg

KRASNOYARSK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Police found two 11-year-old girls who disappeared the day before in Dudinka in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, asleep at the entrance, according to the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. On Monday, a local resident reported to law enforcement agencies that her 11-year-old stepdaughter was missing. The police found out that the girl could have stayed with a friend of the same age, but the latter also did not spend the night at home. The entire staff of the Criminal Investigation Department was focused on finding children. “Found. Slept in the entrance,” the press service said.

https://ria.ru/20211019/krasnoyarsk-1755134341.html

Krasnoyarsk region

dudinka

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155988/38/1559883812_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6492098d44bcf6103f4f0dc8f0bcfc3e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Krasnoyarsk Territory, Dudinka