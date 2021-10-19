Police found 11-year-old girls missing in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory

https://ria.ru/20211019/devochki-1755135479.html
KRASNOYARSK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Police found two 11-year-old girls who disappeared the day before in Dudinka in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, asleep at the entrance, according to the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. On Monday, a local resident reported to law enforcement agencies that her 11-year-old stepdaughter was missing. The police found out that the girl could have stayed with a friend of the same age, but the latter also did not spend the night at home. The entire staff of the Criminal Investigation Department was focused on finding children. “Found. Slept in the entrance,” the press service said.
